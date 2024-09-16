A vacation rental in Girdwood, Alaska, which ranked on Vacasa's Best Places to Buy a Winter Vacation Home.

Many people who go on vacations, no matter the destination, want somewhere other than an traditional hotel for their stay.

Online vacation rentals have risen in popularity over the last few years, with the most popular platform being Airbnb, according to NerdWallet.

For those looking at rentals for their next vacation here is a list of seven lesser-known vacation rental websites.

Are there any other vacation rental websites like Airbnb?

Vrbo

Vrbo has a catalogue of over 2 million rentals, per Smarter Travel. Unlike other platforms that also offer hotels and shared spaces, Vrbo specializes only in standalone rentals.

According to NerdWallet, Vrbo has its own loyalty program, One Key, which allows you to earn points not only through Vrbo but also through other companies within the Expedia Group.

Vrbo also allows customers who aren’t set on a destination search by type of vacation, finding a list of locations that includes suggestions of nearby activities.

Plum Guide

“Aimed at taking the hit-or-miss guesswork out of vacation home rental, Plum Guide has dedicated itself to what it refers to as ‘the science behind the perfect stay’,” according to Smarter Travel.

The website is selective in the properties it lists, each rental on Plum Guide has to pass its 150 criteria Plum test done by their Home Critics.

Plum Guide also has a team of “Plum Experts” able to assist and answer questions, available seven days a week.

Sonder

According to Smarter Travel, “focused on eliminating unnecessary steps in the rental process Sonder is a streamlined way to book your next vacation rental.”

Sonder makes it possible for guests to check in, ask for recommendations and make requests on their phone.

Sonder is also a contact-free process, giving travelers flexibility during check-in and all the communication with their host is done through Sonder’s dedicated system.

The website also features an interactive map showing the rental property’s approximate location.

Boutique

Boutique is a platform that focuses on design.

“Boutique draws on the experience and knowledge of architects, designers, photographers, and chefs to assemble its portfolio,” per Travel + Leisure.

The high-design rental platform features properties like a Tuscan winemaker’s estate, a Hawaiian midcentury modern villa and more.

Agoda

Agoda gives travelers the ability to book both hotels and vacation rentals through its online services, per Smarter Travel.

The platform also includes highly specific search criteria allowing customers to refine the catalogue of over 2 million properties. The search options include: deals and discounts, number of stars and payment options.

Agoda will also match competing “online prices for their properties or refund the difference,” according to Smart Travel.

Vacasa

“Vacasa takes a different approach to vacation rentals. Instead of solely listing individual properties, it acts as a full-service vacation rental management company, partnering with homeowners to professionally manage their properties,” per NerdWallet.

The properties on Vacasa are held to high standards. Each rental goes through “rigorous inspections” and must “adhere to strict cleaning protocols.”

Vacasa also has partnerships which allow travelers to use points to book rentals from platforms such as Wyndham Rewards, American Express Travel and Homes and Villas by Marriott International.

Getaway

“If you’re looking for the feeling of an off-the-grid escape but aren’t truly ready to pitch a tent in the middle of the wilderness, this is the right rental experience for you,” according to Smarter Travel.

The properties on Getaway are made up of minimalist cabins with mini-kitchens providing only the bare-necessities but with the option to supplement the supply with a Sustenance box. Each cabin features a picnic table, fire pit and grill grate.

Getaway has a strict cancellation policy requiring cancellations to be done at least 15 days before check-in to be eligible for a refund.