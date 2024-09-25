Jerry McCullen, top of ladder left, and Carson Baze, top of ladder right, put plywood over the windows of a house ahead of Hurricane Helene, expected to make landfall Thursday evening, in Alligator Point, Fla., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024.

Hurricane Helene is currently a Category 1 hurricane, but is expected to become a Category 3 storm, per NBC. In light of this, multiple airlines have issued travel alerts and advisories for airports in the area expected to be hit.

Preparations have began in the area Helene is expected to hit. Multiple universities in Florida have closed their campuses and called off classes. Tampa International Airport also announced it will be suspending all commercial and cargo operations at 2 a.m. on Thursday.

Which airlines have issued travel alerts?

According to Forbes, these airlines have all issued travel alerts or advisories because of Hurricane Helene.

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for 22 airports: 16 in Florida, three in Cuba, two in Mexico and one in both Alabama and the Cayman Islands.

This travel alert covers flights on Sept. 24 through 27, in or out of impacted airports. These flights can be rebooked by Oct. 4.

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines’ travel advisory covers 11 airports in Florida and certain airports in Alabama, South Carolina, Georgia, Cuba and Mexico.

Travelers with flights scheduled in or out of the designated airports on Sept. 25 through 27 can rebook their flights by Oct. 4.

United Airlines

The travel alert issued by United Airlines includes eight airports in Florida, three in Mexico and one in Cuba.

Passengers who have booked flights in or out of these select airports for Sept. 24 through 27 can rebook without a fee by Oct. 4. The flights had to have been booked before Sept. 23 to qualify.

Southwest Airlines

The travel advisory from Southwest Airlines covers eight airports in Florida and surrounding states for flights Sept. 24 through 27. It also covers flights at the Cancun, Mexico, and Havana airports for flights on Sept. 24 and 25.

Passengers with flights at the designated airports have two weeks to rebook their flights with no charge.

JetBlue Airways

JetBlue’s travel alert covers six airports in Florida along with two in Georgia and one in South Carolina.

Flight change and cancellation fees will be waived for passengers traveling Sept. 26 and 27. These flights can be rebooked for flights leaving no later than Oct. 2.

Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines issued a travel alert for passengers going through six Florida airports on Sept. 26 and 27.

The change fee will be waived but differences in fare for the new flight will not be covered.

Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways issued a travel alert that applies to passengers flying through four Florida airports and New Orleans.

This allows these customers to rebook for a different flight within two weeks of the original flight at no charge.

Spirit Airlines

The travel advisory from Spirit Airlines covers flights in and out of four airports in Florida between Sept. 25 and 27. These can be rebooked for flights by Oct. 2.

When and where is Tropical Storm Helene expected to touch down?

Hurricane Helene is expected to hit Florida’s Big Bend late Thursday, per NBC.

The storm is predicted to go through the gulf Thursday into Friday and then go through the southeast, according to CBS. The Midwest is expected to receive rain from the storm on Friday.

Hurricane warnings have been issued in Florida between the Anclote River and Mexico Beach. There have also been warnings issued in Mexico.

Storm surge warnings have been issued in parts of Florida such as Tampa Bay. Hurricane and tropical storm watches are also in effect for Cuba, parts of Mexico and parts of Florida.

According to CBS, areas outside the direct path of the hurricane will also feel the impact of the storm.