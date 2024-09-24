Sandbags are filled at a public site while residents prepare their homes for potential flooding, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Tarpon Springs, Fla., as Tropical Storm Helene approaches.

Tropical Storm Helene is on a path to threaten Florida, placing most of the state on high alert Tuesday as it is one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States in over a year, according to CNN.

Helene began forming in the northwestern Caribbean Sea Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify this week before hitting Florida on Thursday or early Friday, per The Washington Post.

Helene expected to intensify across warm waters over the Gulf of Mexico

“It could take Helene just 48 hours to go from a 45 mph tropical storm to a Category 3 major hurricane as it rapidly intensifies over the extremely warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico,” per CNN.

According to Ocean Today, warm water fuels the storm. The warm surface water allows the storm to absorb heat energy, “just like a straw sucks up a liquid.” This creates moisture in the air. The warmer the water, the more moisture there is in the air, which contributes and creates a strong hurricane.

Potential damage path

The Washington Post reported that the storm is expected to affect the Big Bend and Panhandle regions, along with Fort Myers, Florida, and Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi. The Big Bend region is projected to experience a surge of up to 15 feet. The surge refers to a rise in sea level caused by a storm. Tropical Storm Helene has the potential to raise the tide 15 feet above normal, which can damage homes, roads and infrastructure. The intensity of the storm could bring an 8-foot surge to the Tampa area, with significant surges also anticipated in areas farther south, according to CNN.

Floridians were told to prepare for Helene’s projected fury, as Florida Gov. Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency to 61 of the state’s 67 counties.

“At least 3,000 members of the Florida National Guard are ready to assist with storm efforts and the Florida State Guard has been activated, DeSantis confirmed at a press conference Tuesday. Additionally, the state has ‘hundreds of Starlinks’ to deploy in case internet access is lost, according to DeSantis,” per CNN.

The 2024 hurricane season

The New York Post reported that Tropical Storm Helene will be the eighth named storm in the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, with four having already made landfall.

“Beryl struck south of Houston as a high-end Category 1 on July 8, and Debby hit the Big Bend of Florida as a Category 1 in early August. Then Category 2 Francine made landfall southeast of New Orleans on Sept. 12,” per The Washington Post.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted an 85% chance of an above-average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Unless there are changes to Tropical Helene’s projected path, it looks like it will be the strongest storm to strike the U.S. in the 2024 season.