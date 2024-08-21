An alligator swims at the Everglades National Park, Fla., April 23, 2012. Hurricane Debby wreaked havoc across South Carolina and nearby states for about a week, and amid the destruction, residents faced an additional threat: alligators displaced by the flooding.

Hurricane Debby wreaked havoc across South Carolina and nearby states for about a week, causing widespread power outages and significant damage to homes. It also brought extensive flooding to urban areas and triggered the development of tornadoes.

The storm initially made landfall in Florida as a Category 1 hurricane, according to The Associated Press. After weakening and making a second landfall a few days later, it was downgraded to a tropical depression.

Per the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, millions of people were under flood warnings, with some areas receiving more than a foot of rainfall and experiencing winds of around 50 mph.

The reptiles, forced out of their natural habitats by rising waters, wandered into residential areas, posing a danger to the public.

While alligators are not uncommon in South Carolina, some residents were startled to find their homes and streets transformed into makeshift waterways for the creatures.

In Bluffton, South Carolina, Adrienne LeBlanc discovered her backyard had become infested with as many as eight alligators.

“It’s like National Geographic in our backyard right now,” LeBlanc said of the event, per CNN, describing how she observed the alligators wrestling and claiming the area as their territory.

Another video circulating on social media captured a 7-foot alligator crossing a road on Hilton Head Island.

“There’s a 7-footer,” Robert Moose Rini exclaimed in the video. “Imagine walking around the corner and seeing that sucker.”

The alligator eventually settled in a puddle in the middle of the road, blending into its surroundings. Inattentive passersby might not have even noticed its presence.

According to Alligator Alley Farm, during hurricane season, alligators often leave their swamps due to rising water levels and the risk of being swept away. They seek shelter in unexpected places, such as yards, under porches and in swimming pools.

Wildlife experts urge caution during and after flooding as the water recedes.

“They’re going to go back to where the food is and where they feel comfortable,” Matt Kraycar, owner of K&K Wildlife Services, told The Island Packet. “Right now, they’re just trying to find a safe spot.”