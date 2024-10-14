Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest person to scale all the world’s 14 highest peaks, waves the Nepalese flag as he arrives at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024.

At 18 years old, Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the summit of Mount Shishapangma in China, becoming the youngest person ever to climb all 14 of the world’s tallest peaks.

Mount Shishapangma, which stands at 8,027 meters, is the smallest of the 14 highest peaks, all of which are challenging climbs exceeding 8,000 meters, according to The Associated Press. The previous record was held by Mingma Gyabu Sherpa, who achieved the feat at 30 years old.

Upon his return to Nepal on Monday, Nima Rinji was celebrated as a hero by a large crowd at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. Video footage shows him covered in garlands and Khada scarves, traditional symbols of respect and honor.

Coming from a family of renowned Sherpas, Nima Rinji’s achievement brings further recognition to a community often overlooked for its vital role in mountaineering, according to The Associated Press.

Sherpas are an ethnic group in Nepal known for guiding climbers through the Himalayas, including Mount Everest, per Britannica. Their expertise allows many foreigners to conquer some of the world’s most challenging peaks.

However, Sherpas like Nima Rinji are increasingly stepping into the spotlight for their own remarkable accomplishments.

“I have to show that we are as good as any foreign athletes,” Nima Rinji told The New York Times.

This achievement comes after a tragic event last year that temporarily halted Nima Rinji’s record attempt.

According to The New York Times, while climbing Mount Shishapangma, an avalanche struck a group of climbers, killing two American women and their two Sherpa guides, one of whom was Tenjen Lama Sherpa, a friend and mentor of Nima Rinji’s.

Instead of continuing his record attempt at that time, Nima Rinji assisted in rescue operations, helping stranded climbers return to safety.

A year later, he has finally achieved his goal, hoping it serves as a tribute to his people and their culture, and helps bring greater recognition to the Sherpa community.

“This summit is not just the culmination of my personal journey, but a tribute to every Sherpa who has ever dared to dream beyond the traditional boundaries set for us,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Mountaineering is more than labor; it is a testament to our strength, resilience and passion.”

“We are not just guides; we are trailblazers,” he continued. “Let this be a call to every Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the power in our heritage and the limitless possibilities in our future.”