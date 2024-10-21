People and their dogs in costume participate in the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in New York.

Dogs of every shape and size walked the streets of New York City, showing off their costumes for the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade on Oct. 19.

However, this might be the last year the parade takes place, as the volunteer organizer behind the event has grown “burned out,” and no one has stepped up to take his place.

A video of the event showcased creative costumes, with many dog owners dressed up to match their pets.

The costumes featured popular characters such as Bob from “Beetlejuice,” with a Chihuahua’s head poking out of a human body dressed in a yellow suit. Other notable appearances included Dogpool from “Deadpool & Wolverine,” Austin Powers, Glinda the Good Witch and many more.

The event is organized by the Tompkins Square Dog Run, located at Tompkins Square Park in the city’s East Village.

Per the park’s website, it is New York City’s first and largest dog run. The city only allowed the park to be built on the condition that it would be operated and maintained by the community, not the city.

The parade, which began as a fundraiser for the park, has since grown to include dozens of participants and thousands of spectators, according to The Associated Press.

But this could be its final year if a new organizer is not found.

Joseph Borduin, who took on the role of parade organizer in 2020 as a volunteer, told Gothamist, “I’m done. No more.”

Borduin said the parade has grown too big to manage.

“I need another, bigger entity to take over this beast because it’s just too much for a small dog park to handle,” he explained.

Everyone involved in the project is aware that Borduin is stepping down, but he said no one has yet stepped up to take over. According to Gothamist, Borduin is sad to leave but also incredibly relieved.

“You get burned out,” Borduin said. “There’s only so much you can do.”

People and their dogs in costume participate in the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in New York. | Yuki Iwamura

People and their dogs in costume participate in the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in New York. | Yuki Iwamura

A person poses for photos with their dogs in costume during the 34th annual Tompkins Square Halloween Dog Parade, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in New York. | Yuki Iwamura