When you think of Utah, what comes to mind? Is it the striking mountain views or the world-renowned skiing with unbeatable powder that come to mind? Maybe the church houses that dot every corner? Sure, those are part of the state’s identity. But for me, Utah is really about one thing: the art of the dirty soda.

Ahhh, the refreshing “dirty soda” enhanced with cream and flavored syrup seems to pop up on every corner in Utah. Its surge in popularity has taken the internet by storm, largely due to the latest TikTok trends and the growing attention Utah is receiving online.

What was the original dirty soda shop, you ask?

While the exact origins may be debated, the soda craze in Utah truly began in 2010.

According to The New York Times, Nicole Tanner, along with her husband, Todd, founded Swig, one of the first soda shops in Utah.

Now the trend has influenced hundreds of soda shops across the state, making it undeniable that Utah is the home of the dirty soda.

Tanner told The New York Times in 2021 that this movement isn’t just a trend for Utahns, but soda shops have been opening across the country.

“Some people say, ‘Oh well, it’s just a Utah trend,’ and we kind of proved that wrong when we went to Oklahoma, and proved people like their soda everywhere,” said Tanner. “It may sound so weird to some people who have never been, but it’s happiness in a cup. I’ve always known from the start that this is something that can and should go everywhere,” per The New York Times.

The art of the ‘dirty soda’

The first scientific blend to hit the streets was the classic dirty Diet Coke, which is a mixture of coconut syrup, lime juice, and half-and-half poured over pebble ice, according to Eater.

There are thousands of different mixtures, concoctions and add-ins to make the drink of your dreams.

“‘What makes this trend so exciting is its endless customizability,’ said Yelp’s trend expert Tara Lewis. ‘Recently, we’re even seeing new recipes that swap cream for protein shakes. As we head into Sober October, we also see this trend evolving into a fun mocktail and expect to continue to see this growth as more people search for non-alcoholic alternatives past Dry January,’” per CBS News.

TikTok is responsible

“At the very least, TikTok is responsible for bringing dirty sodas to the mainstream. In early 2022, dirty sodas trended on TikTok thanks to Gen Z musician Olivia Rodrigo, who posted a photo with a cup from Utah chain Swig in December 2021,” per Eater.

CBS reported that, according to Yelp, TikTok users have surged in their use of the term “dirty sodas,” which is up 609%, and “Swig,” which is up 222%, compared to last September.

If you want to jump on the trend train, here’s the dirty soda recipe the Utah way:

2 tablespoons coconut syrup

crushed ice

1/2 lime cut the lime into quarters and use 2 quarters

12 ounces Diet Coke

1-2 tablespoons half-and-half optional