Goldfish crackers are getting a temporary name change, rebranding under the name “Chilean Sea Bass,” the Campbell’s Company announced on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024.

In an attempt to appeal to adults and show that the snack isn’t just for kids, Goldfish crackers are getting a temporary name change.

The new rebranding of Goldfish under the name “Chilean Sea Bass” was announced on Wednesday by the Campbell’s Company, per CNN.

“We know the love for Goldfish spans all ages. Chilean Sea Bass is a playful nod to adults that the iconic fish-shaped snack is for grown-up tastes too,” Goldfish Vice President Danielle Brown said in a news release, per USA Today.

According to CNN, the rebranded crackers launched Wednesday and will be available for one week.

“The name change comes as the brand aims to expand its appeal toward adult snackers, including millennials and Gen Z adults,” per USA Today.

Even with the temporary rebranding, the appearance and recipe of the snack is the same as the traditional goldfish crackers.

Where can you buy Chilean Sea Bass?

The limited edition crackers branded as Chilean Sea Bass can only be found online.

Customers can purchase two bags of Chilean Sea Bass crackers for $7.38, while supplies last, per USA Today. “The company teased ‘new drops of inventory’ through Oct. 30.”

The traditionally branded Goldfish are still available as usual at retailers around the U.S., according to CNN.

Goldfish’s efforts to attract a more adult audience

The change to a “much more adult name” is being made to “reinforce that Goldfish crackers are not just for kids,” per CNN.

Goldfish originally started as a bar snack for adults when they were launched by Pepperidge Farms in 1962. Then in the 90′s, Goldfish adopted playful packaging and started being sold as a snack for kids.

“The clever stunt is a simple way to remind customers that Goldfish exist amid growing competition from upstarts,” per CNN.

According to USA Today, this is not the first time the brand has aimed a product towards attracting adults.

There have been multiple limited edition flavors of crackers aimed at adults such as Old Bay seasoned crackers and the Goldfish Frank’s Red Hot Crackers.