Starting Oct. 31, the ‘60s Tostada, ‘70s Green Sauce Burrito, ‘80s Meximelt and ‘90s Gordita Supreme will hit menus, and starting Nov. 21, the ‘00s Caramel Apple Empanada will join the menu, each for under $3 for a limited time.

Taco Bell is reviving five discontinued menu items as a celebration of its first 50 years in business.

“Fans have been creating and sharing Taco Bell memories for decades — everything from nerve-racking first dates, taco-centric graduation photoshoots and big birthday bashes — all starting with a trip to the nearest Taco Bell. This fall, the brand is celebrating a fandom that has spanned generations by bringing back a taste of the most mouth-watering hits across the first 50 years of its history,” Taco Bell said in a press release.

Discontinued menu items will begin getting revived for a limited time on Oct. 29. Each revived menu item will cost under $3.

In addition to resurrected menu items, Taco Bell is also rolling out a line of limited-edition hoodies and stainless steel cups, which launch on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Taco Bell’s soon-to-be revived menu items

Taco Bell will revive five menu items spanning five decades — 1960 to 2000. The first four items will get revived on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and be available for a limited time. On Thursday, Nov. 21, the final item, the Caramel Apple Empanada, will return to Taco Bell menus, per Taco Bell.

“Since its founding in 1962, Taco Bell has introduced craveable, Mexican-inspired products, delivering new flavors to fans through its menu innovation and creating a deep vault of favorites that fans are consistently pleading be added back on menus,” per a Taco Bell press release. “The Decades Menu helps unite generations of fans who fondly remember these menu items.”

Here are the five items on Taco Bell’s decades menu.