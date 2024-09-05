For months now, Taco Bell has been teasing fans with the highly-anticipated release of Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato.

The dessert was announced in early 2024 as a way to commemorate 25 years of Mtn Dew Baja Blast — a celebration Taco Bell has nicknamed the “Bajaversary,” per a press release.

On Tuesday, the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato made it’s debut at Taco Bell locations nationwide.

“This is the first time we are releasing a gelato, and we are so excited to hear how fans enjoy the sweet and creamy indulgence,” Liz Matthews, global chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell, said in a statement.

I tried the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato today. And before I dive fully into my review of the new dessert item I must warn Taco Bell fans: it is neither sweet nor creamy.

Is the Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato any good?

My tolerance for low-end treats is high. I’ll eat almost anything sugary and enjoy it.

But the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato is not good. Roughly four bites in, I had to stop. I could not tolerate any more of it.

Why is the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato so bad? I’ll tell you.

My experience with Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato got off on the wrong foot due because of the packaging. I expected a fresh scoop of gelato or maybe a larger portion.

I realize I set my expectations too high, because what I got was a 3.6 oz pre-packed treat. It was obvious the gelato was deep-frozen and shipped to my local Taco Bell, then handed off to me.

It got worse when I actually ate it.

It is a crime to call this gelato. The Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato has the texture of an ICEE or freezer-burned ice cream. Creaminess is a staple characteristic of gelato, but there’s nothing creamy about the texture of this gelato.

I wouldn’t have cared so much if it hadn’t costed me $4. I felt ripped off. I could get real gelato for that price!

Finally, the flavor. I also ordered Mountain Dew Baja Blast as a refresher on the taste of Baja Blast. The taste of the gelato is similar, but worse.

It’s got a weird, artificial aftertaste that I can’t get past. It tastes a little stale to me. I think the flavor was the worst part. If it at minimum tasted good, I could get past all of gelato’s other flaws.

I rate the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato a 2/10.

What other people are saying about Mountain Dew Baja Blast Gelato

Most reviewers said the Mountain Dew Baja Blast gelato had a Baja Blast flavor, but failed to match the texture of traditional gelato.

“For $4 I was expecting this to be a little bigger,” said YouTuber Morgan Chomps. “It does taste like Baja Blast. The texture though, is leaving a lot to be desired. First of all, this is not creamy ... I would not describe this as gelato.”

YouTuber Steph Pappas likened the dessert to the Baja Blast freeze. “I feel like gelato is usually a little bit more creamy, where this just tastes like the Baja Blast freeze, but frozen,” she said in a clip.

YouTube review channel “Platinum Life Project” called the dessert, “Overpriced and underwhelming.”

“It’s not very creamy, it’s a little stiff,” the reviewer started. “At $4, I would say this thing is all hype. I’m going to give it a thumbs down.”