Delta Air Lines is offering passengers a $400 gift card — and all they need to do is play a game.

Passengers who play Sky Hopper, a new in-flight game, are entered into the Delta Sky Hopper Game Sweepstakes, according to Travel + Leisure.

One passenger will win a $400 gift card per month. The sweepstakes last until April 2025.

Sky Hopper is now available to passengers on Delta flights when they connect to the in-flight Wi-Fi.

According to Travel + Leisure, passengers can find the game in the entertainment section after they use their SkyMiles number to log into the Wi-Fi on a mobile device.

“With Sky Hopper, we’re giving our SkyMiles Members something fun and unexpected to look forward to each time they fly with us,” said Sarah Honeyman, a spokesperson for Delta, according to Travel + Leisure. The Sky Hopper sweepstakes is a part of Delta’s expansion of free Wi-Fi to international flights.

By the end of the year, most of Delta’s flights will include free Wi-Fi, and regional routes are also set to gain access in 2025.

What is Sky Hopper?

Sky Hopper has a retro design, with a “nostalgic, 8-bit feel,” according to Delta. In the game, the passengers play as an avatar which hops on clouds higher and higher into the sky.

“Once you start the game, you’ll collect SkyMiles facts — fun insights about Delta’s loyalty program, partners and more,” according to Delta.

How do passengers win the $400 gift card?

After a passenger completes the game, collecting at least one SkyMiles fact, they are entered to win the $400 Delta gift card, according to Travel + Leisure.

Passengers get a maximum of 10 entries per flight, and can enter no more than 30 times a month, per Delta.

The chance to win a gift card is also open to SkyMiles members who aren’t planning on flying soon.

Those interested can enter to win by “mailing their first name, last name, and email associated with their SkyMiles account to the Delta Sky Hopper Game Sweepstakes P.O. box 20706, Atlanta, GA, 30354,” per Travel + Leisure.