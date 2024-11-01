In celebration of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 5, Krispy Kreme is giving customers free original glazed doughnuts.

“Participating in our democracy should be celebrated! So, we’re happy to sweeten everyone’s day with free Original Glazed doughnuts on Election Day,” Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement.

Anyone interested in celebrating “doughmocracy” can receive a free original glazed doughnut at participating shops, no purchase necessary. There is a limit to one doughnut per guest.

In addition to free doughnuts, Krispy Kreme is will hand out “I Voted” stickers, “especially for those who voted early and want a fresh sticker along with their fresh doughnut.”

More election day freebies

Fazoli’s

Only on Election Day, Fazoli’s customers can get $2 off baked menu items, including loaded baked spaghetti, baked chicken Parmigiano and spicy baked ziti with Italian sausage, per Franchise Wire.

Ikea

The Scandinavian department store will give customers a free frozen yogurt in the bistro on Election Day. The coupon is available here.

Johnny Rockets

Any customer who can provide proof they voted in the election (an “I Voted” sticker counts) can get a free milkshake with any purchase, per Franchise Wire.

Lyft

Lyft will give rides to polling places for 50% off on Election Day.

“Every American citizen should be able to exercise their right to vote without worrying about the cost or difficulty of getting to the polls,” said David Risher, Lyft CEO, in a press release. “Everyone — from a driver who’s given a thousand rides to a rider who hasn’t taken her first one yet — deserves to have their voice heard at the polls.”

Round Table Pizza

Round Table is selling large and extra-large pizza for $6 off on Election Day, reports CNN.

Uber

Uber is offering rides to polling places at 50% off on Election Day. Use the new “Got Vote” section on the app to take advantage of the deal.

“With Election Day just around the corner, we’re here to make it as effortless as possible as you begin to make your plan to vote,” Uber wrote in a press release.

Yogurtland

On Election Day, if you show your “I Voted” sticker at Yogurtland, you can receive a 15% off discount on your order, reports The International Frozen Yogurt Association.