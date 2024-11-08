Joey Parish phones his wife, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024, while standing in front of his home, which was destroyed by the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, Calif. The Mountain Fire continues to wreak havoc in Ventura County as it reaches 7% containment.

The Mountain Fire continues to wreak havoc in Ventura County, California, as it was just 7% contained, per reports Friday.

As previously reported by the Deseret News, the fire, which began Wednesday, rapidly expanded due to unfavorable weather conditions, including high winds and low humidity, stirring the fire into a fury that grew to over 14,000 acres in a short time.

The fire has since grown even larger, currently standing at 20,630 acres burned, despite the efforts from reportedly more than 800 firefighters struggling to bring it under control. The Ventura County Fire Department reports that the personnel assisting in the containment efforts has grown to include around 2,500.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for Ventura County.

“This is a dangerous fire that’s spreading quickly and threatening lives,” Newsom said.

According to The Associated Press, the fire has spread to populated areas, resulting in the destruction of 132 structures, which include mostly homes, and damaging 88 others. Over 10,000 people have been evacuated, with thousands of other structures standing in the fires path, including critical infrastructure.

Jessica Graham, whose home was among nine in her neighborhood destroyed, described to NBC Los Angeles how her family tried to fight the flames with hoses and fire extinguishers as they spread from a neighboring property. The fire proved relentless.

“Once you know there’s nothing you can do, you just try to grab what you can,” Graham said.

“We’re a strong family, and we’ve got strong values,” she added. “Our community in Somis and Camarillo is one like I’ve never seen before, so I know we’ll be OK; it’s just going to take time even though what we’re going through seems like a lot. In a sense, it’s really not, because we still have our lives and none of us were taken from our families.”

Red flag warnings have expired in most areas, and Cal Fire reported that hazardous conditions have eased somewhat, allowing firefighters to gain better control. However, officials noted that the threat remains high as “the fire is burning in steep, rugged terrain, with dry and receptive fuels, which have challenged containment efforts.”

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.

Flames from the Mountain Fire leap along a hillside as horses gallop in an enclosure at Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024. | Noah Berger

Fires by the numbers

California has recorded 7,498 wildfires so far in 2024, burning 1,040,165 acres. The largest was the Park Fire, which began in July and burned 429,603 acres until it reached 100% containment near the end of September.

Currently, there are five ongoing wildfires in California that have burned more than 5,000 acres, including the Mountain Fire. All but the Mountain Fire are nearly contained.

The Bridge Fire in Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties burned 56,030 acres and is 99% contained, the Line Fire in San Bernardino County burned 43,978 acres and is 98% contained, the Coffee Pot Fire in Tulare County burned 14,104 acres and is 93% contained and the Shoe Fire in Shasta County burned 5,124 acres and is 99% contained.