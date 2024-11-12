Wendy's restaurants nationwide are serving the newest seasonal Frosty flavor, the Salted Caramel Frosty, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. It will remain on the menu for a limited time.

Wendy’s has a new seasonal Frosty on the menu.

The fast-food chain unveiled it’s newest limited-edition flavor, salted caramel, which features “notes of rich, salty caramel, this limited-time flavor is cool and cozy in every bite,” Wendy’s said in a press release.

“Wendy’s fall menu items were crafted to bring both comfort and joy to our customers, tapping into the flavors they crave as temperatures drop,” said John Li, Wendy’s Vice President of Culinary Innovation, per a press release.

Wendy’s Salted Caramel Frosty was introduced to menus on Tuesday, Nov. 12. It will remain on the menu for a limited time.

The Salted Caramel Frosty will replace the Vanilla Frosty, which Wendy’s reintroduced to the menu in September. In recent years, the fast-food chain has stayed true to a consistent Frosty cycle, introducing new limited-edition flavors roughly every season.

In addition to new, limited-edition Frosty flavors, the chocolate Frosty remains a staple on the menu. Wendy’s has released peppermint, pumpkin spice, orange dreamsicle, triple berry and strawberry Frosty flavors.

Is the Wendy’s Salted Caramel Frosty good?

I’ve tried every single seasonal Frosty flavor Wendy’s has released. The Salted Caramel beats them all.

I got Wendy’s Salted Caramel Frosty today during lunch. I enjoyed Wendy’s most recent seasonal flavors — the Triple Berry and the Pineapple Mango — so I suspected I would also like the new Salted Caramel flavor. It exceeded my expectations.

The Salted Caramel Frosty would be better named Butterscotch — it has a sweet, salty, buttery taste that reminds me more of a butterscotch candy than caramel. The sweetness could be overpowering for some, but its salty aftertaste tames the sugary flavor.

Is it better than Wendy’s beloved chocolate Frosty? No, but it’s right on par with it.

If I were to go back to Wendy’s while Salted Caramel is still on the menu, I would ask for a Salted Caramel-Chocolate Frosty swirl. That, I think, would be unbeatable.

What people are saying about Wendy’s Salted Caramel Frosty

Early reviews of the new Salted Caramel Frosty are all positive. Most people agree it is one of the chain’s best seasonal flavors yet.

“That’s really good,” Snackolator, a food review page, said on TikTok. “This is amazing. This is really good ... This one should be a permanent flavor.”

Another TikTok reviewer said: “You’ve got to be kidding me ... that is so delicious. This is for real the best Frosty they’ve ever created. It’s like coffee-flavored ice cream. I am in love. I don’t want them to get rid of it.”

“This is going to be a Frosty that everybody likes. It’s real sweet, it’s really sweet,” TikTok reviewer John Loves Food said. “For me, this is a 9 out of ten. I would recommend this. Go try it.”

In a review of all Wendy’s new menu items, Morgan Chomps said the Salted Caramel Frosty is “one of the better flavors they’ve had.”

“I feel like a lot of the times, Frostys either don’t have enough flavor, or the flavor kind of tastes like medicine. But this has a strong caramel flavor.”