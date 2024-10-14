In celebration of the 25th anniversary of “SpongeBob SquarePants,” Wendy’s created the Krabby Patty Kollab meal, featuring a Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty and a Krabby Patty Kollab Burger dropping in the U.S. and Canada on Tuesday, Oct. 8, for a limited time.

The Krusty Krab deserves better than this, Wendy’s.

On Tuesday, Wendy’s launched a Krabby Patty Kollab meal in partnership with Paramount. The meal contains a Krabby Patty cheeseburger, fries and a pineapple mango Frosty.

“In celebration of the 25th anniversary of ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ Wendy’s and Paramount are partnering to launch Wendy’s Krabby Patty Kollab,” Wendy’s wrote in a press release.

“Wendy’s is bringing its Krabby Patty Kollab Burger to land for a limited time, best paired with a first-of-its-kind Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty. The Krabby Patty Kollab Burger is Wendy’s take on the most coveted recipe in all of Bikini Bottom.”

I think the Krabby Patty meal is a disappointment to SpongeBob fans everywhere. Here’s why.

Review: Is Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal good?

Here’s the thing — the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal isn’t bad. It’s not gross. It just tastes like every other meal you’ve gotten at Wendy’s.

This lazy attempt at recreating the iconic Krabby Patty is not worth your money.

For a single patty Krabby Patty, it will cost you $10. You could get a Biggie Bag for half the cost. And in my opinion, it’s much better.

Here’s a breakdown of the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal.

The Krabby Patty

Yikes, Wendy’s! Decades of children have envisioned getting to try one of SpongeBob’s Krabby Patties. This is a disappointment.

According to Wendy’s, the Krabby Patty is one of their cheeseburgers with a smear of fry sauce, aka “top secret” Krabby Patty sauce.

If you enjoy a Dave’s Single, you’ll enjoy Wendy’s Krabby Patty — but don’t expect anything beyond the norm. If a Dave’s Single isn’t your thing, save your money.

Wendy’s Krabby Patty is uncreative, underwhelming and will leave SpongeBob fans running to the Chum Bucket in search of something better.

The pineapple mango Frosty

The pineapple mango Frosty is easily the best part of the Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal. My only complaint is that I wanted more of the pineapple mango puree and I wish it were blended into the vanilla ice cream. The bottom of the cup is filled with the puree, then it is covered by vanilla Frosty and drizzled with a thin layer of the puree. I was left wanting more!

In terms of flavor, the pineapple mango Frosty is better than nearly all of Wendy’s current and seasonal Frosty flavors. I like it better than the strawberry, peppermint, triple berry and orange dreamsicle. But the chocolate Frosty remains undefeated.

If you want to try any portion of the Krabby Patty meal, my recommendation is to forgo the meal and get the pineapple mango Frosty a la carte.

The fries

Let’s set some expectations here — there’s nothing special about these fries.

This is your textbook medium order of french fries from Wendy’s. Nothing about the fries has been altered to look or taste SpongeBob-esque.

That being said, I have minimal complaints about Wendy’s fries. Are they the best on the market? No, but they are salty and crispy fried potatoes; it’s hard to mess up.

What other people are saying about Wendy’s Krabby Patty meal

Reviewers praise the pineapple mango Frosty as the most interesting and tasty portion of the Krabby Patty meal. The cheeseburger and fries don’t stray far from the typical Wendy’s meal, which reviewers note as a disappointment.

“I’m not going to lie, this is a little disappointing. This isn’t anything crazy different,” reviewer Grace Mary Williams said in a TikTok clip. “I do really like the sauce; however, this is literally not different than a regular Wendy’s sandwich.”

“It has a special sauce on it so I guess that’s what makes it a Krabby Patty. I happen to like a Wendy’s cheeseburger so I’m not mad about it but there’s nothing really special about it,” Mile High Food Dude said in a TikTok review.

“The burger I give 2.5 out of 5, not because it was bad, it just wasn’t special. For the pineapple ice cream swirl, I go 4.4 out of 5.”

“I mean it is good, but it’s just Wendy’s. The sauce is good,” David Elder said in a TikTok review. When Elder tried the pineapple mango Frosty, he said, “This makes the whole thing worth it. This is really good. ... I would come here just for the Frosty.”