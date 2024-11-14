People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Brighton Ski Resort opened Thursday ahead of a snowstorm expected to bring as much as 10 inches of powder to the Cottonwood Canyons over the next two days.

Dozens of skiers and snowboarders lined up to ride the Majestic and Explorer lifts at the Big Cottonwood Canyon resort, the third to open in Utah this season. Neighboring Solitude opened for the weekend last week and will start spinning the lifts for the 2024-25 season on Friday.

Brian Head in southern Utah opened last Friday. Other areas plan to start winter operations around Thanksgiving and in early December.

When will it snow again?

Skiers and snowboarders might have some fresh snow to ride in the next few days. A storm is moving into the state Friday afternoon and into Saturday, according to KSL-TV meteorologist Matt Johnson. Colder air will funnel in Friday night into Saturday allowing for snow levels to come down to the valley floor.

“We’re not expecting a ton from this storm system,” he said.

Johnson anticipates the storm will drop two to five inches in the mountains and five to 10 inches in the Cottonwood Canyons. The storm will clear out Saturday afternoon.

And more could be on the way next week.

OnTheSnow meteorologist Chris Tomer is forecasting 6 to 8 inches at Alta, Snowbird, Solitude and Brighton in the Cottonwoods and less accumulation at Park City, Deer Valley, Powder Mountain, Brian Head and Snowbasin.

Ski magazine recently named Snowbasin as the best ski area in the West based on reader surveys. Alta also made the top five.

Alta — Nov. 22

Beaver Mountain — TBA

Brian Head — Open

Brighton — Open

Cherry Peak — TBA

Deer Valley Resort — Dec. 7

Eagle Point — Dec. 20

Nordic Valley — Dec. 7

Park City Mountain — Nov. 22

Powder Mountain — Dec. 6

Snowbasin — Nov. 29

Snowbird — Nov. 28

Solitude — Nov. 15

Sundance — Dec. 4

Woodward Park City — Nov. 29

1 of 7 Donovan Duffy of Murray snowboards at the official grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort I Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 2 of 7 People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 3 of 7 People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 4 of 7 People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 5 of 7 Douglas Sheldon of Sandy attends the official grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. Sheldon has been skiing at Brighton since 1972 when a lift pass cost $7.50. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 6 of 7 Free parking was offered at the grand opening day of the season at Brighton Resort I Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News 7 of 7 People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

What else is new?

Deer Valley released a new trail map Thursday to reflect its expanded terrain and three new chairlifts — Keetley Express, Hoodoo Express and Aurora. Renowned illustrator and graphic designer Rad Smith, known for keeping up the tradition of hand-painted ski maps, designed and drew the new guide using an aerial perspective to accurately portray the resort’s varied terrain, chairlifts and amenities.

“Deer Valley’s new trail map is more than just a guide to our expanded terrain; it’s a work of art that captures the essence and intricacies of our mountain landscape,” Susie English, vice president of marketing, said in a press release. ”This map not only provides a preview of this year’s enhancements and the new terrain coming in future seasons, but it also showcases our dedication to elevating every aspect of the guest experience.”

Also Thursday, Snowbird announced the addition of more carpool-only parking spaces to help ease winter traffic congestion in Little Cottonwood Canyon.