Shoppers walk past sale signs at the City Creek Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.

Are you feeling a little gaslit by your favorite stores this month? “Why am I getting Black Friday sale emails already?” you might be wondering to yourself.

You’re not alone. I got my first email promoting a Black Friday sale on Nov. 1 — four weeks before Black Friday, which is on Nov. 29.

With so many sales going on right now — and many more to come — you likely need a little guidance.

Whether you’re looking to shop for the holidays or yourself, here’s your guide to the best early Black Friday sales.

Do Black Friday sales start earlier?

As Nathan Burrow wrote for The New York Times, “While the official date of this mega-event remains the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29 this year), something else has become clear: The sale is growing in length.”

He continued, “Early Black Friday discounts start weeks before the event, as early as October.”

In years past, it was common for retailers to start their Black Friday sales a day or two earlier. Now, it feels like stores are rolling out deals earlier than ever.

The best early Black Friday sales

Here are the best early Black Friday sales (so far) from your favorite stores.