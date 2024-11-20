Are you feeling a little gaslit by your favorite stores this month? “Why am I getting Black Friday sale emails already?” you might be wondering to yourself.
You’re not alone. I got my first email promoting a Black Friday sale on Nov. 1 — four weeks before Black Friday, which is on Nov. 29.
With so many sales going on right now — and many more to come — you likely need a little guidance.
Whether you’re looking to shop for the holidays or yourself, here’s your guide to the best early Black Friday sales.
Do Black Friday sales start earlier?
As Nathan Burrow wrote for The New York Times, “While the official date of this mega-event remains the day after Thanksgiving (Nov. 29 this year), something else has become clear: The sale is growing in length.”
He continued, “Early Black Friday discounts start weeks before the event, as early as October.”
In years past, it was common for retailers to start their Black Friday sales a day or two earlier. Now, it feels like stores are rolling out deals earlier than ever.
The best early Black Friday sales
Here are the best early Black Friday sales (so far) from your favorite stores.
- Target: Take advantage of Target’s Deal Days promotion, which offers deals like 30% off of sleepwear, buy two get one free on select toys, games and puzzles, 40% off on kitchen items and much more.
- Walmart: From Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, you can save big with Walmart’s Black Friday deals. But in the meantime, you can save on their Flash Deals, a promotion that offers up to 65% off on specific items and ends in roughly two days.
- REI: Need to save up on outdoor gear? REI has you covered with their Winter Sale, which offers 30% and lasts till Nov. 25.
- Zappos: Ready for some new footwear? Zappos has a variety of brands on sale during their early Black Friday event, including Dr. Martens, Asics, Sketchers and more.
- Macy’s: Save up during Macy’s Parade of Deals, where you can get low prices on electronics, beauty, fashion and more. The department store is currently offering 20% to 65% off on a variety of products.
- Amazon: Black Friday Week officially starts on Nov. 21, but Amazon is currently offering deals on electronics, kitchen tools, beauty, toys and many more items.
- Nordstrom: Get up to 60% off during Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale and save on clothes, beauty, skincare and more.
- Wayfair: The home goods store is offering up 70% off during their early Black Friday sale, as well as Deals of the Day.
- Sephora: The beauty retailer is currently offering early Black Friday deals on big brands like Laura Mercier, Tom Ford Beauty, Fenty Beauty and much more.
- Kohl’s: Whether you need shoes, home goods, kid’s clothes or more, Kohl’s has an impressive list of deals before their Black Friday sale officially begins.
- Madewell: Stock up on clothes, shoes, purses and much more at Madewell, which is currently offering 30% during their Black Friday Event.
- Best Buy: Now’s the time to save money on electronics like laptops, TVs, headphones and other appliances. Best Buy is offering new doorbuster deals every Friday.
- J.Crew: The clothing brand is offering a variety of styles starting at $24.50, as well as an additional 50% off their sale styles.
- Brooklinen: If you’re in need of new bedding, Brooklinen is currently offering 25% in their Black Friday sale.
- Home Depot: Whether you need power tools, furniture or basically anything in between, Home Depot’s got your covered during their Black Friday sale, offering up to 40% off.
- Ann Taylor: On Nov. 20, the classic clothing brand is offering 50% off, plus free shipping.
- Crate & Barrel: Now’s the time to save big on kitchen and home goods — Crate & Barrel is currently offering 30% off during their early Black Friday sale.