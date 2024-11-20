KFC is open on Thanksgiving day with prepared meals that feature a deep fried cajun turkey — you can also get the turkey al la carte if you prefer.

Looking for a way to skip out on the hours of Thanksgiving meal prep? You aren’t alone. Nearly one-third of Americans planned to order takeout or delivery for Thanksgiving last year, according to a study from Popmenu.

Cooking Thanksgiving dinner can be an expensive, daunting task. Restaurants and caterers across the country are providing fully prepared Thanksgiving meals and meal bundles that slash prep time, so you can spend less time in the kitchen this year.

Here are places you can buy a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner or a meal package that minimizes prep.

Where can I order Thanksgiving dinner?

Blue Apron

If you are open to doing some of your own cooking, Blue Apron has a Thanksgiving meal box with all the ingredients and recipes you need to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner at home.

The classic Thanksgiving meal comes with ingredients to make a roasted turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes and apple pie.

Costco

Costco offers a pre-made Thanksgiving meal that serves eight to 10 guests and requires almost no work. The meal includes a ready to roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, green beans, gravy, cranberry relish and two pies.

Cracker Barrel

The Heat ‘n’ Serve meal from Cracker Barrel comes fully prepared and takes just two hours to heat up and serve. Meals come in two sizes, a feast for eight to 10 guests and a dinner for four to six guests.

Each meal comes with an array of sizes and desserts. You can pick between turkey breast, sugar-cured ham and prime rib for the main course.

Denny’s

From Thanksgiving through Christmas, Denny’s offers a turkey bundle meal starting at just $54.99. The meal, which serves four, includes a turkey breast, stuffing, two sides, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Harmons

Harmons offers a Ready-to-Roast traditional Thanksgiving turkey dinner package, which feed between six and eight people. It does require cooking the prepared turkey at home, but the rest is already done for you.

In addition to turkey, the meal comes with yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, rolls and a pie of your choice.

HoneyBaked Ham

If Turkey isn’t your thing, HoneyBaked Ham offers holiday meals featuring ham. If you want turkey, they have that too.

HoneyBaked has large meals available that feed up to 19 guests, so it is a good option if you have a large party to feed. Meals come with ham and/or turkey and customizable sides. You can place your order now and pick it up from your nearest HoneyBaked store.

KFC

Want a deep fried cajun turkey for Thanksgiving dinner? KFC has you covered. The fast food chain is open on Thanksgiving day with prepared meals that feature a deep fried cajun turkey— you can also get the turkey al la carte if you prefer.

For $109 you can get KFC’s holiday feast meal, which includes a deep fried cajun turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, mac and cheese, sweet corn, cake and a dozen rolls.

Omaha Steaks

Build your own Thanksgiving meal to order through Omaha Steaks. Choose between several center piece meats — smoked turkey, roasted turkey, prime rib roast, ham, etc — and add on sides and dessert as well.

Once you build your meal, Omaha Steaks will ship it to you for free. All you have to do is heat it up!

Safeway

Safeway has a turkey dinner available that feature a whole roasted turkey with gravy, stuffing, mashed potatoes and other sides. The grocery store also has a meal with a ham at the center.

Order the meal in advance and pick up at your local Safeway.

Sam’s Club

For $100, Sam’s Club has a Thanksgiving meal for 10. The meal requires minimal efforts and includes turkey, rolls, salad, sides and pie for dessert.

Target

Target’s Thanksgiving meal is back this year, and its $5 less than last year. For just $20, Target is offering a pre-made Thanksgiving dinner for four.

“When it comes to our goal of celebrating food and beverage, big events like Thanksgiving — and smaller moments throughout the holiday season — are where Target shines the brightest,” said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, per a press release.

Walmart

Walmart’s Thanksgiving meal package includes 29 items and feeds eight people for less than $7 per person. It requires some prep, but eliminates the shopping, cuts down on some cooking and comes at a fair price.

The Walmart Thanksgiving meal features a frozen turkey, pie crust, muffin mix, potatoes, rolls and more so you can put together an entire Thanksgiving meal on a budget.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods does Thanksgiving catering. The grocer offers several meal packages such as a complete meal for four, a complete meal for eight, a vegan meal and a prime rib meal.

The classic roast meal for four includes a whole roast turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans, gravy and cranberry sauce. Each package varies slightly.

There are also several pies you can buy separately to go with your meal.

Be sure to place your order before Tuesday, Nov. 26 so you can get in by Thanksgiving Day.