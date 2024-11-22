People ski and snowboard at the grand opening of the season at Brighton Resort in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.

Activities on the “Greatest Snow on Earth” continue to be the largest contributor to Utah’s outdoor recreation economy that hit an all-time high last year.

The Beehive State ranks third in the nation for winter sports, with $643 million in value in 2023. Sports such as skiing, snowboarding, snowmobiling and snowshoeing are important economic drivers in communities throughout the state, and the winter sports sector supports jobs in industries including lodging, dining and equipment rentals.

Overall, Utah’s outdoor recreation economy grew to $9.5 billion last year, up nearly 18% over 2022. It now accounts for 3.4% of the state’s gross domestic product, or GDP, and 71,898 jobs, according to data released this week by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis.

“Outdoor recreation is a key contributor to Utah’s economy, and this year’s economic data reinforces its critical role in our state,” Jason Curry, director of the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, said in a press release. “Given Utah’s renowned diverse landscapes and the wide variety of outdoor activities available to residents and visitors, it’s no surprise to see continued growth. It shows that the state’s commitment to preserving and enhancing outdoor experiences enriches lives and drives significant economic benefits for communities.”

Since the Bureau of Economic Analysis began tracking outdoor recreation’s economic contributions in 2012, Utah has seen an average 8.4% yearly growth rate, the highest of any state. In 2013, Utah became the first state to establish an Office of Outdoor Recreation, which has since expanded into the Division of Outdoor Recreation. Twenty-four other states have established outdoor recreation offices or divisions since then.

Let’s go ride a bike

While winter sports dominates Utah’s outdoor recreation landscape, bicycling grew 43% last year, contributing $73 million to the economy. The surge reflects Utah’s growing reputation as a cycling destination, fueled by expanding trail systems, improved infrastructure and an increasing number of cycling events that attract bikers from across the country, including the fastest-growing National Interscholastic Cycling Association league in the nation, according to the outdoor recreation division.

Nationally, bicycling was the fastest-growing outdoor recreation activity in 2023, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

Pedaling a bike increased 26.6% from the previous year, narrowly outpacing winter activities, which include skiing, snowboarding and snowmobiling, at 25.2% growth. Hunting/shooting/trapping (19.3%), climbing/hiking/tent camping (13.9%) and motorcycling/ATVing (7.6%) rounded out the top five nationwide.

Last year, 54.7 million Americans participated in bicycling as an outdoor activity, according to the 2024 Outdoor Participation Trends Report released earlier this year by the Outdoor Industry Association.

Kimball Peterson, a mountain biker and skier, bikes at the I Street Bike Park in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Outdoor recreation continues to be a major driver of the U.S. economy, jobs and local communities. According to the latest numbers, outdoor recreation generated $1.2 trillion in economic output (2.3% of GDP), comprised 3.1% of U.S. employees and accounted for 5 million jobs last year.