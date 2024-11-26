A skier walks to the lift in the newly fallen snow at Snowbird Ski Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Snowbird was dusted with a couple of inches of snow overnight and more is expected as the Little Cottonwood Canyon prepares to open on Thanksgiving Day.

“This fresh snow, coupled with continued snowmaking, has Snowbird in a great position for top-to-bottom skiing on Thursday,” the resort reported, noting the season snow total stands at 64 inches.

The Bird is among four Utah ski areas set to start spinning the lifts Thanksgiving weekend. Woodward Park City will open Thursday, Snowbasin on Friday and Deer Valley on Saturday (Friday for season pass holders).

A declining atmospheric river is now impacting Utah.

Skiers board the lift in newly fallen snow at Snowbird Ski Resort on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“Our moisture-rich firehose is taking aim at central Utah today. Snow will fall in northern and southern Utah on the periphery, but totals will not be nearly as high. The snow tapers on Wednesday morning and then high pressure takes control through Thanksgiving weekend and beyond,” according to OpenSnow forecaster Evan Thayer.

Utah ski and snowboard areas could see anywhere from 3 to 11 inches, per OpenSnow.

With the Thanksgiving weekend openings, 10 of the state’s 15 resorts will be open. Opening dates for the other five are:

Cherry Peak — TBA

Eagle Point — Dec. 20

Nordic Valley — Dec. 7

Powder Mountain — Dec. 6

Sundance — Dec. 4