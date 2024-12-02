At least 68 people in 19 states have Salmonella believed linked to bulk American whole cucumbers, which are being recalled.

Fresh cucumbers are the latest food safety recall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are warning consumers to check their counters and refrigerators for whole fresh American cucumbers after at least 68 people in 19 states became sick from salmonella.

While no deaths have been reported, 18 people have been hospitalized and officials say the numbers are likely higher. They’re also warning folks not to take chances. If your cucumber has a sticker that says SunFed Produce, LLC, toss it or return it to the store. If there’s no sticker and you bought cucumbers between Oct. 12 and Nov. 26 and aren’t sure of their origin, don’t risk it. Throw them away.

According to the recall notice, “The whole fresh American cucumbers were sold by SunFed and other importers and shipped to customers located in the states of Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Ontario. The cucumbers would have reached consumers through food service and retail outlets that may be located in states other than those listed above.”

It’s also important to wash surfaces and items that may have touched the cucumbers using either hot, soapy water or a dishwasher, per the CDC announcement.

The cucumbers were grown by Agrotato, SA de CV in Sonora, Mexico. On Nov. 27, SunFed Produce LLC recalled all sizes of whole fresh cucumbers packaged in bulk cardboard containers for retail or food service.

About salmonella

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps between six hours and six days after exposure to the bacteria. Illness usually lasts up to a week and most people will not require treatment.

But some people are more vulnerable to severe illness, including children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems.

The case counts are likely an undercount, given that most people won’t require treatment. SunFed said anyone who is not sure whether they have the recalled product can also contact their retailer to see if it was part of the recall.

You can also call the SunFed recall hotline during normal business hours at 888-542-5849.