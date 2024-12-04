A Frontier Airlines airliner lifts off at Salt Lake City International Airport while Delta Air Lines planes sit at their gates in Salt Lake City on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

A number of U.S. budget airlines, known for not having extra add-ons or frills, have recently announced they will be adding premium or first-class seating options in an attempt to relieve financial struggles.

The latest of these airlines to make such a change is Frontier Airlines, which announced on Tuesday that it will be adding first-class seating as an option for its passengers, per CNN.

“This shake-up marks a significant shift in the low-cost air travel model, promising to redefine how passengers fly on a budget,” according Business Traveler.

Spirit Airlines and Southwest also made similar announcements earlier this year.

“Known for their no-frills approach, these carriers are now pivoting towards a more upscale experience, blending affordability with added comfort,” according to Business Traveler.

Over the summer, Spirit introduced “Go Big” bundles, which will allow passengers to pay extra to include items like snacks, drinks, free bags and priority check-in, as well as wider seats, per CNN.

In the past, Southwest has followed an open-seating model, but earlier this year the airline announced it will be introducing assigned seating and seats with extended legroom.

According to USA Today, before Frontier’s announcement this week, the airline only offered economy seating, charging extra for everything more than an unassigned seat and a personal item.

In a statement, the CEO of Frontier, Barry Biffle, said, “We’ve listened to customers, and they want more — more premium options, like first class-style seating, attainable seat upgrades, more free travel for their companions, and the ability to use miles on more than just airfare,” according to CNBC.

What will Frontier’s first-class seating look like?

The new “luxurious, spacious seats” will be added to Frontier’s aircraft in the second half of next year, per CNN.

According to CNBC, “starting in September, Frontier plans to start ripping out the first two rows of its three-by-three economy seats to add four first-class seats, in a two-by-two configuration.

Frontier’s new first-class seats will be similar to Spirit’s Big Front Seats, “a recliner-style domestic first-class seat with extra legroom,” per USA Today.

The airline hasn’t released details on what will be included with the purchase of these new seats, but it is typical for first-class passengers to receive added benefits such as priority boarding, and an upgraded snack and beverage service.

Frontier has yet to release details on pricing for these new seats, per CNN.

This announcement of new premium seating also came with changes to the airline’s frequent flyer program.

Now members of the airline’s frequent flyer program can receive “free seat upgrades and unlimited free companion travel for certain elite rewards program members,” per USA Today.

Why are these airlines adding premium seating options?

These airlines which are typically “no-frills” have had difficulty making money without adding extras, per Business Traveler.

To help increase their revenue, these budget airlines are now following a trend in the industry of adding premium products for an added price.

“Frontier’s cabin changes come as the airline industry is racing to win over higher-paying customers, outfitting planes with more first-class or bigger seats that fetch higher fares, turning up the pressure on budget airlines to come up with more spacious options,” according to CNBC.

According to CNBC, Biffle said the biggest gaps in Frontier’s revenue model came from the airline not offering first-class seats and not having enough rewards for the members of its loyalty program.

In the past few years, these budget airlines have faced competition from other airlines, such as Delta and United, that have more premium options for their passengers.

“Low-cost airlines have since had to adjust their business models to keep up with changing industry trends and target more premium customers who are willing to pay more for comfort and convenience,” per Business Insider.