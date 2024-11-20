Passengers sit in their seats on a Delta flight bound for Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024.

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it will elevate its in-flight food experiencing by serving Shake Shack burgers on select flights.

The new in-flight meal option, made possible by a collaboration with Shake Shack, will launch on Dec. 1, according to CBS.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food — our customers know that, which is why burgers are one of the top ordered menu items we offer, and we’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack,” Stephanie Laster, Delta’s managing director of onboard service, said in a statement.

Shake Shack burger offer

The Shake Shack burger meal will be available on Delta flights out of Boston for passengers in first class on flights over 900 miles, per Delta.

“The Shake Shack Cheeseburger will be available via pre-select; customers can make and edit their entrée selection up to 24 hours in advance,” according to Delta.

The pre-select process involves using the FlyDelta app or a link received via email as early as seven days before a flight.

Shake Shack and Delta are planning on expanding the offer to additional flights throughout next year, per CBS.

What comes with Delta’s in-flight meal?

Delta passengers will be able to customize their Shake Shack order with a variety of topping options such as tomato and lettuce, as well as Shake Shack’s ShackSauce, according to Delta.

“Shake Shack cheeseburgers feature a 100% Angus beef patty, topped with cheese and served on a toasted potato bun,” per CBS.

The Shake Shack in-flight meal will come with chips, a caesar salad and a dark chocolate brownie.