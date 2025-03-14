Happy National Pi Day!

March 14 (3/14) is the day we celebrate the mathematical constant pi — 3.14. In honor of the holiday, restaurants across the country offer deals and freebies on pizza and pie.

Here are some of the best Pi Day deals on pizza and pie.

National Pi Day Deals 2025

Burger King

Royal Perks members who spend a minimum of $3.14 at Burger King on Pi Day can receive a free slice of Hershey’s Sundae Pie, per Burger King.

Blaze Pizza

For the 12th consecutive year, Blaze Pizza guests who order one 11-inch pizza will get a second 11-inch pizza of equal or lesser value for $3.14.

Also, any guest who takes advantage of Blaze Pizza’s Pi Day deal will receive a code for the same buy one, get one for $3.14 deal and can redeem it anytime in March.

“Pi Day is something our guests and team members look forward to each March 14, and this year, we’re encouraging people to bring their friends along for a deal worth celebrating,” said Christian Kuhn, Chief Marketing Officer at Blaze Pizza, per a statement shared with Deseret News. “While math can be complex, this is a simple deal which everyone can enjoy.”

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Dine-in customers who purchase a full-size Pizookie dessert on Pi Day can purchase a second for $3.14, per BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse.

California Pizza Kitchen

In honor of Pi Day, customers who sign up for California Pizza Kitchen rewards can purchase a $3.14 pizza. Customers can select BBQ chicken, pepperoni or cheese pizza.

Cici’s Pizza

On Pi Day, customers who purchase a medium or large Cici’s Pizza with the original round crust can buy a second pizza of the same size for $3.14, reports USA Today.

To redeem the deal, use the code PIDAY at checkout.

Famous Dave’s

At Famous Dave’s enjoy a free slice of Bakers Square pie with a purchase of $10 or more, per USA Today.

Marco’s Pizza

In celebration of Pi Day, Marco’s Pizza customers who purchase a large or extra-large pizza can purchase a medium pizza for $3.14, reports Food Network.

The deal is available to online and in-app orders with the code PIDAY.

Mountain Mike’s

Mountain rewards members can get a free mini pizza with the purchase of a 20oz soda on Pi Day, per a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Papa Johns

Exclusively on Pi Day, Papa Johns rewards members who purchase a large or extra-large pizza can get a second of equal or lesser value for $3.14, per a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy’s customers who use the code PIDAY25 at checkout, will receive 31.4 percent off their online orders, per Food Network.

This offer only applies to regular-priced menu items.

Perkins American Food Co.

In celebration of Pi Day, Perkins American Food Co. will give any customer who purchases an entree of $3.14 or more a free slice of pie, the restaurant announced.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut launched the Pizza Charcuterie in honor of Pi Day. For $24.99, the meal includes any two medium pizzas, an order of any 8 boneless wings and a variety of sticks and dips.

“We’ve seen creative charcuterie boards take over social feeds, and we knew it was time to give pizza the spotlight it deserves,” said Melissa Friebe, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, per a press release. “Because let’s be honest—stacking crackers is cute, but stacking pizza, wings, and breadsticks? That’s a power move.”

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza Royal Rewards members will receive any personal size pizza for $3.14 with the purchase of any large or extra-large pizza, per a news release shared with the Deseret News.

Village Inn

On Pi Day, enjoy a free slice of Village Inn pie with the order of any entree and beverage, per Food Network. This deal is only available to dine-in customers.

7-11

This year, 7-11 “is delivering mouthwatering Pi Day deals that go far beyond just pizza pies!” per a press release shared with the Deseret News.

Customers can purchase a whole pizza for $3.14, quesadillas for $3.14 and a chicken tender box for $3.14.