Target stores are recalling 25,600 containers of Good & Gather brand Baby Pea, Zucchini, Kale & Thyme Vegetable Purée baby food over concerns that they contain too much lead.

The baby food, which is sold nationwide, has been pulled from store shelves but people are being warned to check their pantries and make sure they don’t use two specific lots of the product.

The lots in question: Lot Number 4169 that has a best by date of Dec. 9, 2025, and Lot Number 4167, which has a best by of Dec. 7, 2025.

As MSN reported, “If a baby were to consume too much lead, the poisoning could lead to neurological damage, impairing brain development, lowering IQs and potentially causing learning disabilities, behavioral issues and developmental delays.”

Dr. Sana Mujahid, Consumer Reports’ manager of food safety research and testing, told MSN that “there is no safe level of lead exposure for babies and small children, who are particularly vulnerable to negative health consequences due to their smaller size and developing organ systems.”

According to standards from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, most baby food can contain no more than 10 parts per billion of lead. Root vegetable baby food and dry cereals are allowed 20 parts per billion, MSN reported.

The recall is classified as Class II, which Food Safety News explained is indicative of “low risk of serious health consequences, though temporary or reversible effects may occur.”

The FDA did not issue a press release on the recall, but did publish a notice.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that exposure to lead may carry a number of adverse effects, including brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems and speech and hearing problems. As a consequence, a child may have lower IQ, less attention span and academic challenges.

Chronic exposure is particularly worrisome. Lead levels are checked in a blood lead test.

How does lead get into baby food? The New York Times reported that there are a number of pathways, including soil and water contamination, during the processing and packaging stages and sometimes through additives. Plants also absorb lead sometimes from their soil.