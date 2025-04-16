A Southwest Airlines plane comes in for a landing at Salt Lake City International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. Southwest Airlines, long praised for their policy of free checked bags and open seating, dropped the announcement that both pleasantries are gone.

Southwest Airlines, long praised for their policy of free checked bags and open seating, recently announced that they’ll no longer offer either perk, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The newest change to be announced by the airline? Flight credits — which were once limitless — will now have an expiration date attached to them, per Travel and Leisure.

Long and loyal Southwest customers are displeased with the latest policy change. What once set Southwest apart now puts them right with all the other airlines.

What you need to know about Southwest’s newest policy change

Beginning May 28, 2025, all Southwest flight credits will come with an expiration date. Credits issued on or before May 27, 2025, will remain exempt from the new policy, according to Travel and Leisure.

What is a flight credit? Defined by the airline, “Flight credit is a credit from either a canceled flight or a downgrade in fare that can be used to buy a future flight,” reported the Independent.

Expiration ranges from six to 12 months depending on the ticket you purchase, according to View From the Wing. Standard fare tickets will come with a 12-month expiration date, while basic economy fare — referred to as “Wanna Get Away” by Southwest — will only allow credits to remain for six months.

A customer who cancels a basic economy ticket six months after purchase will no longer be able to receive credit. Credit eligibility is linked to the purchase date, not the cancellation date.

“They went from credits never expire, to some customers are simply out of luck and get nothing,” wrote View From the Wing, a “thought leader in travel.”

“Because Southwest Airlines stopped caring – not just stopped caring about their customers, but stopped caring about differentiating themselves, offering a unique value proposition, in order to earn a product.”

As expected, Southwest fliers are upset by the newest policy.

Some have turned to vent their frustrations on social media. One user posted, “Congratulations to SouthwestAir for making the conscious and deliberate choice to suck every bit as much as the other airlines do!!”

Other social media travelers claim there is “no reason to fly Southwest anymore with all the policy changes.”