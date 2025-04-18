Students walk to class at Ben Lomond High School in Ogden on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

If given the chance, would you go back to high school to do it all over again? Many Americans would, according to a recent study by YouGov.

Forty-three percent of those surveyed said they would go back and do things differently while 12% said they would go back and do things exactly the same. Forty percent said they would not go back, that once was enough.

The survey also found that many American adults either liked or loved high school, with 18% saying they loved it and 31% saying they liked it.

Respondents replied that they would describe themselves as shy (44%), independent (38%), creative (33%) and awkward (33%).

Compared to when they were a teenager, adult Americans believe things are much different for today’s teenagers — 44% said completely different and 12% said not at all similar to their teenage experience.

The poll was conducted online among 2,265 U.S. citizens on two separate surveys, and the demographic was selected from the 2019 American Community Survey.

Romance and friendships in high school

Having a crush in high school appears to be a fairly universal experience for Americans. Most American adults (87%) experienced having a crush at some point during their high school experience.

Here are some other results when it comes to romance and friendships:

83% said they had a group of friends.

68% kissed someone.

68% attended a high school football game.

65% went on a date.

64% had a boyfriend or girlfriend.

63% attended a school dance.

62% made a close friend they still talk to.

52% went to prom.

51% participated in a school club.

Academics and school experiences

A majority of Americans experienced having strong feelings toward a class at some point during their tenure.

79% took a class they hated.

79% took a class they loved.

66% took the SAT or ACT.

54% applied to college.

48% volunteered.

47% made the honor roll.

31% joined the school band or choir.

16% participated in student government.

Following the rules and breaking the rules

When it comes to obeying their parents, a majority of Americans admit they did lie to their parents.

Here are some of the results for when it comes to following and breaking rules:

67% lied to their parents.

55% had a curfew.

54% showed up late to class.

52% got grounded by their parents.

50% skipped class without permission.

High school behavior and impacts on adult life

How you are in high school and how you behave in high school can have an impact on adult life, according to a 2018 study published by the American Psychological Association.

“Our research found that specific behaviors in high school have long-lasting effects for one’s later life,” lead author Marion Spengler of the University of Tübingen said.

The study followed student characteristics and behaviors over a 50-year time span.

It found that “higher levels of being a responsible student were related to higher educational attainment and higher occupational prestige” 11 years and 50 years after high school.

The study also discovered that “student characteristics and behaviors in adolescence predicted later educational and occupational success above and beyond parental socioeconomic status, IQ, and broad personality traits.”