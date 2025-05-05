KEY POINTS The road to recovery begins with a simple ask for help.

Community support is crucial to rebuilding and reconnecting.

Recovery experts say addiction is a chronic health issue, not a moral failing.

A well-known unattributed quote notes that you don’t get over an addiction by stopping using but rather by creating a new life where it is easier to not use. And if you don’t create that new life, then all the factors that brought you to your addiction will catch up with you again.

Two local addiction recovery experts, Dr. James Hellewell at Intermountain Health and Bryce Herrera, a licensed clinical social worker who treats patients at Huntsman Mental Health Institute, spoke with the Deseret News about the importance of recovery support and shared their experiences, challenges and hopes for those on the path to healing.

Editor’s note: These interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Deseret News: What inspired you to work in addiction recovery?

Hellewell: Early in my career, I worked in health information technology, but I saw the devastating impact of the opioid epidemic and felt a pull toward direct patient care. Addiction medicine offered an opportunity to make a real difference, and I’ve found it deeply rewarding to help patients transform their lives.

Herrera: I’ve always been inspired to work in addiction, considering it’s difficult not to be impacted directly or by someone close to you. I believe it’s a universal phenomenon by means of just being human, so working with this population has always felt relatable.

DN: What are some of the biggest challenges people face early in recovery?

Hellewell: One of the biggest challenges is simply asking for help. By the time someone is ready, they may have pushed away people who would have supported them. Early recovery can also include slips — returning to use — and staying motivated through that is very difficult but critical.

Herrera: Many difficult challenges can be experienced early on. A lot of it is simply learning how to manage day-to-day stresses without drugs or alcohol. There’s also a possibility to experience some acute or post-acute withdrawal symptoms as well, which can impact the ability to stay sober in the early stages. The more severe the withdrawal the more difficulty one may face.

DN: How do you help individuals stay motivated in recovery?

Hellewell: We focus on listening without judgment, celebrating successes and boosting confidence. Helping patients recognize their ability to succeed — especially after setbacks — is essential.

Herrera: I try to help patients remember to cherish the successes while not getting too over-confident or too discouraged when they struggle. Staying grounded is key.

DN: How important is community support in long-term recovery?

Hellewell: Community support is absolutely crucial. In active addiction, people often isolate themselves. Filling that void with healthy relationships — through peer recovery coaches, therapists and mutual support groups like AA, NA or SMART Recovery — is a huge part of maintaining sobriety.

Herrera: Community support is crucial early on and just as important in the long run. We offer aftercare services as well as encouraging other community-based supports. We try to assist the patient establishing these habits when they begin so it’s easier as time goes.

DN: Has the stigma around addiction changed, and what still needs to be done?

Hellewell: We’ve made progress, but stigma still exists. Many people still mistakenly see addiction as a moral failure rather than a chronic brain disease. It’s crucial that we treat people with dignity and recognize the complexity of what they’re facing.

Herrera: It’s changed for the positive in many areas especially in the field of trauma and how it impacts certain vulnerabilities with substance use. However, there’s still a strong stigma that expects individuals to be fixed and/or healed as soon as possible.

It’s important that we continue to educate ourselves while more research is done to learn more about substance use disorders.

DN: What are some common misconceptions about addiction and recovery?

Hellewell: One misconception is that relapse means failure, or that medication-assisted treatment isn’t real recovery. Addiction is a chronic disease — like diabetes — and medication can be a vital part of staying healthy.

Herrera: While some continue to think of addiction as a personal choice, there is also a misconception that views addiction in a reductionistic, all-or-nothing manner. Some believe it’s either a choice or a disease with no understanding of taking into consideration of the whole person we’re treating.

DN: Can you share a moment that reminds you why this work is important?

Hellewell: I’ve seen patients who felt hopeless rebuild their lives, reconnect with family and even help others along the way. Watching those transformations is incredibly inspiring.

Herrera: With every patient we work with, they have different individual histories that impact the way they see themselves and the world. Ultimately, we want every patient to feel understood and cared for. If we were to treat a patient as a number or just a diagnosis, then we would risk recreating a lot of similar traumatic experiences that bring them into treatment in the first place.

DN: What advice would you give to someone supporting a loved one in recovery?

Hellewell: Recognize that it’s incredibly difficult to watch someone you love struggle. Seek out family support groups like Community Reinforcement and Family Training or organizations like Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness. Learning how to communicate in a supportive way is so important.

Herrera: It’s important to listen more than anything, sometimes less is more in this regard. Try to understand the behavior rather than judge the behavior. Also, seek out your own personal therapy to understand yourself better in the process.