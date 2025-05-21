Luke Nichols, the creator of the wildly popular “Outdoor Boys” on YouTube addresses his audience in a video titled "Goodbye," posted Saturday May 17, 2025.

Fans of the “Outdoor Boys” expressed disappointment about creator Luke Nichols pulling the plug on his wildly popular YouTube channel but respected his decision to remove his family from the spotlight.

Over the weekend, Nichols posted what he said would be his last video for a while. He cited several reasons, including the unwanted attention the show brings to his family as its audience continues to explode.

Nichols’ extreme camping, fishing, hunting and other adventures in Alaska over the past 10 years often include his wife Rebecca and their three sons Tom, Nathan and Jacob.

He noted his channel has gained 12 million subscribers in just the past 18 months, making more than 15 million total. And because of people “stealing” his content and posting it on other platforms, he and his family have been viewed 4 billion times. That’s in addition to the 2.8 billion on YouTube.

“The sheer volume of fans trying to contact me, trying to take pictures with me or just trying to come up and talk to me in public can be a bit overwhelming at times,” Nichols said in the video.

“My wife and I, we both have real concerns about what this will do to our family if I keep growing my YouTube channel at this pace. And the time to stop is before this problem gets so out of hand that my family and I can’t live normal lives.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy was among those who shared thoughts about “Outdoor Boys” on X.

“Luke Nichols, the heart behind the OutdoorBoys YouTube channel, didn’t just teach us how to fish, camp or build. He showed us what it means to be a great dad, a true outdoorsman and a proud Alaskan. His adventures with his sons inspired families everywhere to spend more time outdoors and with each other," Dunleavy wrote.

“Alaska is proud to call him one of our own. Wishing Luke and his family all the best in this next chapter.”

An native of Alaska, Nichols earned a political science degree from Brigham Young University and a law degree from George Mason University. He worked for political campaigns in Utah and practiced law in Virginia before moving back to his home state.

Many posters on X praised Nichols for his outdoor skills and being a good dad.

“Such an awesome dad! Those kids are so lucky to have him and all the adventures he took them on. We need more dads like this in society, the world would be a better place,” one person wrote.

Several commented on the wholesomeness of the show, while one said it helped him get through a tough time.

Respect

Several ended their thoughts with the word “respect.”

Best moments

Some posted a montage of their favorite “Outdoor Boys” moments.

Disappointment

Fans’ X posts included plenty of memes expressing disappointment about Nichols not making any more new videos.