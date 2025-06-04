The Snack Wrap will return to McDonald's menus in the U.S. on July 10, featuring a McCrispy Strip.

For years, fans have been pleading with McDonald’s to bring back the Snack Wrap, using everything from online petitions to social media profiles dedicated to the cause.

It has been nearly a decade since Snack Wraps have been on a McDonald’s menu marquee, and it seemed like cries for its return were falling on deaf ears.

But then, earlier this year, the fast food chain announced the return of the Snack Wrap but didn’t specify when it would be back in restaurants.

And on Tuesday, McDonald’s officially announced when the Snack Wrap is coming back.

It will arrive at all McDonald’s locations on July 10 — and it’s here to stay.

What exactly is the Snack Wrap?

The 2025 version of the Snack Wrap will feature a McCrispy Strip, which McDonald’s introduced earlier this spring. The strip will be topped with shredded cheese and lettuce and then wrapped up in a flour tortilla.

Consumers will have two flavor options: spicy and ranch.

Ahead of its return, McDonald’s created a special website for the returning menu item called the Snack Wrap Files.

With a background image full of wraps, the website is described as “the content hub for the most anticipated menu item of the decade. Explore all the lore, like fan-inspired posts or merch concepts.”

McDonald’s encourages fans to return to the site weekly to see new content.

A wrap battle brewing?

The McDonald’s Snack Wrap isn’t the only food item dominating the fried chicken community this week.

On Monday, just one day before McDonald’s announced the Snack Wrap’s official return, Popeyes introduced a new limited-time menu item: the chicken wrap.

The chicken wrap at Popeyes consists of a hand-breaded and battered chicken tender, lettuce, shredded cheese and crunchy pickles. These items are wrapped in a warm tortilla, the taste of which is inspired by Popeyes famous biscuits, according to the brand.

Popeyes customers have three sauce options: classic, spicy or honey mustard.

While this isn’t the first time a fast food chain has released its own version of the McDonald’s Snack Wrap, the timing of the release of Popeyes chicken wrap calls to mind the fried chicken sandwich wars of 2019.

The war began when Popeyes launched its now-famous fried chicken sandwich. Chick-Fil-A took to social media to remind fans that they had the original chicken sandwich.

The response from Popeyes caught consumer attention and provided an added marketing component to the brand’s chicken sandwich launch.

When the day of the Popeyes sandwich‘s release came, they reaped the reward of the viral post. Customers were in lines out the door waiting to get their hands on the newest chicken sandwich.

Some stores sold out of chicken sandwiches for the day and some saw a 38% increase in sales, according to Restaurant Business.

While other fast food chains already had chicken sandwiches on their menu, they took notice of Popeyes fried chicken sandwich success and wanted their turn in the spotlight. Many began revamping their chicken sandwiches and marketing tactics to put them a step above the rest.

Will we see something like the fried chicken war with the wraps? Or will this round be a bit more tame?