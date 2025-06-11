Adult "tummy time" is being widely recommended on TikTok, and health experts say it could actually help with the neck pain that comes from poor posture while you scroll endlessly on your phone. That's so-called "tech neck."

TikTok’s no substitute for a doctor’s care. But the advice circulating there to try “adult tummy time” to relieve “tech neck” could be just what the doctor ordered.

The issue is so-called “tech neck” — the pain one feels from poor posture and staring down too long at screens. And tummy time, a staple of the pediatricians’ arsenal to strengthen the necks and shoulders of babies, appears to help some adults with their stiff, sore necks.

But first, a couple of caveats: If it hurts, experts say to stop doing it without checking with your health care provider. And if you have neck or back injuries, get professional medical advice before you even try it.

EverydayHealth.com asked a bunch of experts about the practice and largely heard hopeful news that it could be helpful. Dr. Jason Snibbe, an orthopedic surgeon in Los Angeles, for instance, said that “tummy time for adults allows people to strengthen the muscles on the posterior side or back of the body. These are critical muscles for posture, spinal stability and stabilization of the lower extremities.”

Dr. Leia Rispoli, a Newport Beach, California, pain management specialist and physiatrist, described the process in the article: You lie on your stomach, propped on your elbows, back slightly arched. She said you can also raise your arms, legs, upper body and trunk, but keep your abdomen flat on the floor. “This engages and strengthens the muscles in your back and the back of your neck, which may ease pain or stiffness in these areas,” she noted.

Pain in the neck

Neck pain has a formal name, cervicalgia. That’s because the neck is your cervical spine. And Cleveland Clinic said neck pain is a common symptom of a number of injuries and medical conditions.

Among causes? Aging, for one, because degenerative conditions can make your neck ache. Physical strain can also cause stiffness and pain. “Tech neck” is an example of that. But you can also get neck pain from tightening your neck muscles when you’re stressed. You can have injuries, too. And various medical conditions, including meningitis, rheumatoid arthritis and cancer can cause neck pain.

Per Cleveland Clinic, there are different ways to treat different neck pains, including nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy, use of a transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) unit, steroid shots, alternative therapies like massage and acupuncture or massage and in some more rare cases, surgery.

There are also a number of other home therapies to deal with neck pain, from hot therapy or cold therapy to specific exercises to strengthen muscle and improve range of motion. The Cleveland Clinic blog says not to exercise if you have a serious neck injury or a pinched nerve. You can also try stress-reduction techniques, including meditation, breathing exercises and yoga. And it’s important to stop smoking if that’s a habit you have. “Smoking damages bone structure, accelerates degenerative disk disease and slows healing.”

Fix your posture

A survey by eMarketer in 2020 found the pandemic was really a literal pain in the neck. People spent nearly eight hours a day reading social media, news, email and texts. That was about an hour more than usual, but seven hours is still a lot of neck-scrunch time.

UCHealth at the University of Colorado reported that posture is a big contributor to neck pain and the first symptom is the pain itself. “If you are uncomfortable or achy while you’re working or using digital media, then you are doing something wrong,” the article said.

It’s an easy fix early on. Stretch and be conscious of whether your shoulders are hunched and your neck bent — signs that your muscles are tight. Loosen them up.

The article suggests that using an ergonomic workstation, including screens at the right height and distance, armrests and lower-back support is a great help. You should also take breaks regularly. Even standing for 30 seconds helps. When your shoulders hunch forward, roll them backwards. One expert said to look at your body’s position and move in the opposite direction. Being active is also a great way to counter poor posture.

Tummy time how-to

If you decide to try adult tummy time, EverydayHealth.com offers some instructions:

Lie on the floor.

Prop yourself up on your forearms.

Lift your arms and legs off the ground.

Keep your neck in line with your spine and don’t overextend it.

Engage your abdominal muscles.

Look straight ahead.

Don’t over-arch your back.

The article advises holding the position for 10 to 15 seconds before relaxing. If it hurts, stop. But if it feels good, you can hold it a bit longer.