The best way to explore the wonders of a national park is on foot. But among the dozens of national parks across the country, which ones are the best for hiking?

Kuru Footwear, perhaps fittingly, compiled a list of the top 10 national parks to visit this year using a scoring system based on the number of annual visitors in 2024, the number of hiking trails available, and the average rating of those trails based on hiker reviews. All but two of them are in the West.

“From iconic peaks to quiet coastal paths, these rankings were built using real data — visitor numbers, trail variety, and hiker reviews — to highlight the best national parks for hiking. When we asked hundreds of Americans about their hiking plans for the year, the message was clear: this is the year to get outside and get moving," according to Kuru.

“Every trail offers something different — new views, new challenges, and new stories to take home. This summer, chase the ones that move you and make it a season to remember."

In an April survey, the company found 36% of Americans have already visited a national park in 2025 and 65% say they plan to by the end of the year. And 83% say they’ll be hiking while they’re there.

Here’s Kuru’s list of the 10 best national parks for hiking:

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park — North Carolina and Tennessee

The undisputed king of hiking variety and foot traffic.

Hiking trails: 348

Visitors in 2024: 12.1 million

Average trail rating: 4.4

2. Yellowstone National Park — Wyoming

A volcanic wonderland with a trail for every mood.

Hiking trails: 252

Visitors in 2024: 4.7 million

Average trail rating: 4.4

3. Rocky Mountain National Park — Colorado

High-altitude hikes with sky-high views.

Hiking trails: 220

Visitors in 2024: 4.1 million

Average trail rating: 4.5

4. Yosemite National Park — California

Legendary landscapes, nearly 300 ways to explore them.

Hiking trails: 298

Visitors in 2024: 4.1 million

Average trail rating: 4.6

5. Acadia National Park — Maine

East Coast charm, summit-to-sea views.

Hiking trails: 239

Visitors in 2024: 3.9 million

Average trail rating: 4.6

6. Olympic National Park — Washington

One park unites forest, mountain and coast.

Hiking trails: 188

Visitors in 2024: 3.7 million

Average trail rating: 4.5

7. Grand Canyon National Park — Arizona

Descend through nearly two billion years of Earth’s history.

Hiking trails: 116

Visitors in 2024: 4.9 million

Average trail rating: 4.6

8. Glacier National Park — Montana

Wild and untamed with miles of solitude.

Hiking trails: 165

Visitors in 2024: 3.2 million

Average trail rating: 4.5

9. Zion National Park — Utah

A maze of red rocks and bold adventure.

Hiking trails: 93

Visitors in 2024: 4.9 million

Average trail rating: 4.4

10. Grand Teton National Park — Wyoming

High peaks, clear lakes and unforgettable trails.

Hiking trails: 119

Visitors in 2024: 3.6 million

Average trail rating: 4.6

Hitting the trail

Plan ahead: Choose a trail suitable for your fitness level. Check the weather, map out your trails and know the distance, elevation and facilities (yes, even the restrooms).

Appropriate footwear: Long miles, rocky terrain and steep climbs can add up fast, so make sure your shoes are up to the challenge.

Hydrate: Between the sun, altitude and hours on the trail, water is extremely important. Pack a hydration pack or extra bottles along with snacks to keep your energy up.

Protect your skin: Sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat go a long way, and lightweight layers with coverage help keep you cool and protected.

Bring a basic first-aid kit. A small pack with bandages, antiseptic and pain relievers can make a big difference if someone gets a blister or ends up with a minor injury on the trail.

Stay on marked trails: Avoid shortcuts or unmarked paths, which can be dangerous.

Leave no trace: Pack out all trash and minimize your impact on the environment.