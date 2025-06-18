Onlookers dance during the Juneteenth celebration at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Monday, June 19, 2023.

Happy Juneteenth!

In honor of the holiday, which is celebrated annually on June 19, there are community celebrations across Utah.

Here are some Juneteenth celebrations in Utah.

Juneteenth 2025: Celebrations in Utah

Salt Lake Juneteenth celebration

Enjoy Juneteenth festivities at the Gateway in Salt Lake City with a Black-owned business expo, roller skating, a Black art gallery, live entertainment, kids activities, food trucks and more.

Tickets for this celebration are free, but must be reserved ahead of time here.

When? Noon to 10 p.m. on Juneteenth

Where? The Gateway in Salt Lake City

Remembering Juneteenth: ‘And Still We Rise’

The University of Utah’s Center for Community & Cultural Engagement is hosting a Juneteenth celebration under the theme “And Still We Rise.”

The free, public event will feature a panel discussion with the following individuals:

Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City

Betty Sawyer, president of the NAACP Ogden Branch and executive director of the Project Success Coalition

Dr. William A. Smith, chief executive administrator of Strategic Initiatives & Mental Health Justice at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute

Robert Burch, executive director of the Sema Hadithi African American Heritage & Culture Foundation

“This event stands for the freedom of every Black American,” said Emma Houston, assistant vice president for community engagement at the University of Utah.

“Juneteenth is all about celebrating, and we want you to continue to celebrate the importance of what this flag represents and what it symbolizes in the state of Utah and in Salt Lake City.”

When? Noon to 1:30 p.m on Friday, June 20

Where? J. Willard Marriott Library in Salt Lake City

Utah State University barbecue

Celebrate Juneteenth at Utah State University with USU students, faculty, staff and other members of the community with a free barbecue.

“This celebration brings together the community to honor a pivotal moment in American history through activities that are both educational and enjoyable,” per a USU announcement.

Event festivities will include African drumming, live storytelling, a free BBQ meal and more.

When? 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Juneteenth

Where? Bridger Park in Logan

Millcreek Juneteenth celebration

Join the Millcreek community for the city’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration, which will include performances from SLC Mass Choir, Ngoma y’ Africa Drummers, The Feel Goodz and Millcreek Skate Legends, per the announcement.

The event will also include a fashion show, art gallery and food trucks.

When? 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18

Where? Millcreek Common Plaza

Buffalo Soldier ceremony

Learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers — the first all-Black units in the U.S. Army — with guest speaker Bobby McDonald and a wreath-laying ceremony led by Betty Sawyer.

When? 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18

Where? The Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City

Fighting for Freedom

Enjoy sweet potato pie and a tour of Smithsonian poster exhibits — “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture” and “City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.”

The tour will be followed by a conversation with PBS Utah’s Danor Gerald and Lonzo Liggins, hosts of “Roots, Race, & Culture.”

When? 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Juneteenth

Where? Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City

Juneteenth reconciliation and healing vigil

Join others in prayer for peace, progress and healing during a vigil held at the International Peace Gardens.

When? 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 28

Where? International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City