Happy Juneteenth!
In honor of the holiday, which is celebrated annually on June 19, there are community celebrations across Utah.
Here are some Juneteenth celebrations in Utah.
Juneteenth 2025: Celebrations in Utah
Salt Lake Juneteenth celebration
Enjoy Juneteenth festivities at the Gateway in Salt Lake City with a Black-owned business expo, roller skating, a Black art gallery, live entertainment, kids activities, food trucks and more.
Tickets for this celebration are free, but must be reserved ahead of time here.
When? Noon to 10 p.m. on Juneteenth
Where? The Gateway in Salt Lake City
Remembering Juneteenth: ‘And Still We Rise’
The University of Utah’s Center for Community & Cultural Engagement is hosting a Juneteenth celebration under the theme “And Still We Rise.”
The free, public event will feature a panel discussion with the following individuals:
- Rep. Sandra Hollins, D-Salt Lake City
- Betty Sawyer, president of the NAACP Ogden Branch and executive director of the Project Success Coalition
- Dr. William A. Smith, chief executive administrator of Strategic Initiatives & Mental Health Justice at the Huntsman Mental Health Institute
- Robert Burch, executive director of the Sema Hadithi African American Heritage & Culture Foundation
“This event stands for the freedom of every Black American,” said Emma Houston, assistant vice president for community engagement at the University of Utah.
“Juneteenth is all about celebrating, and we want you to continue to celebrate the importance of what this flag represents and what it symbolizes in the state of Utah and in Salt Lake City.”
When? Noon to 1:30 p.m on Friday, June 20
Where? J. Willard Marriott Library in Salt Lake City
Utah State University barbecue
Celebrate Juneteenth at Utah State University with USU students, faculty, staff and other members of the community with a free barbecue.
“This celebration brings together the community to honor a pivotal moment in American history through activities that are both educational and enjoyable,” per a USU announcement.
Event festivities will include African drumming, live storytelling, a free BBQ meal and more.
When? 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m on Juneteenth
Where? Bridger Park in Logan
Millcreek Juneteenth celebration
Join the Millcreek community for the city’s fourth annual Juneteenth celebration, which will include performances from SLC Mass Choir, Ngoma y’ Africa Drummers, The Feel Goodz and Millcreek Skate Legends, per the announcement.
The event will also include a fashion show, art gallery and food trucks.
When? 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18
Where? Millcreek Common Plaza
Buffalo Soldier ceremony
Learn more about the Buffalo Soldiers — the first all-Black units in the U.S. Army — with guest speaker Bobby McDonald and a wreath-laying ceremony led by Betty Sawyer.
When? 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18
Where? The Fort Douglas Military Museum in Salt Lake City
Fighting for Freedom
Enjoy sweet potato pie and a tour of Smithsonian poster exhibits — “A Place for All People: Introducing the National Museum of African American History and Culture” and “City of Hope: Resurrection City & The 1968 Poor People’s Campaign.”
The tour will be followed by a conversation with PBS Utah’s Danor Gerald and Lonzo Liggins, hosts of “Roots, Race, & Culture.”
When? 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Juneteenth
Where? Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City
Juneteenth reconciliation and healing vigil
Join others in prayer for peace, progress and healing during a vigil held at the International Peace Gardens.
When? 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 28
Where? International Peace Gardens at Jordan Park in Salt Lake City