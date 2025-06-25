KEY POINTS Approximately one-third of U.S. adults consume fast food on any given day.

Fast food accounts for more of younger adults' calories compared to those above 60.

Most fast-food restaurants offer healthier options or alternatives that can be customized.

Nearly a third of U.S. adults age 20 and older eat fast food on any given day. And of those who do, 1 in 5 get at least a quarter of their calories that day from fast food. Just over 1 in 12 get more than half their day’s calories that way.

Those numbers are based on an assessment by the National Center for Health Statistics in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using findings of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey between August 2021 and August 2023.

The report, released Wednesday night, noted that “fast-food consumption has been associated with an increased intake of calories, fat, sodium and sugar, and with a lower intake of fiber, calcium, iron, fruits, dairy, whole grains, nuts and seeds.”

The researchers said that “restaurant fast food/pizza” was considered fast food in the analysis.

Overall, fast food accounted for 11.7% of calories adults consumed on a given day. The share was higher for younger adults. Those ages 20 to 39 got more than 15% of calories from fast food, as did just under 12% of those 40 to 59 and 6% of those 60 and older.

Both those with college degrees and those with high school diplomas ate less fast food than those with some college but no degree.

While the report said there is a link between higher fast food calorie consumption and increasing weight, it also noted that the percentage of calories consumed from fast food decreased between its 2013-2014 assessment (14.1%) and the 2021-2023 assessment (11.7%).

According to the survey data, there was no significant difference in the share of calories that men and women got from fast food.

What are kids eating?

In a separate analysis released at the same time, the researchers wrote that “fast-food consumption is associated with higher caloric intake and poorer diet quality in children and adolescents.”

But a lot of kids eat fast food on any given day, especially among those who are older.

According to the report, between 2015 and 2018, 36.3% of children ages 2 to 19 ate fast food on a given day and the average youth got 13.8% of their calories from fast food. So the researchers were interested in seeing whether the trend changed or stayed relatively the same between August 2021 and August 2023.

They found fast-food consumption dropped to 30.1% consuming it on a given day, getting 11.4% of their daily calories from fast food. When they broke it into age groups, the mean share of calories consumed from fast food was 8.5% for children 2 to 11 and 14.6% for those ages 12 to 19.

Again, there was no significant difference between males and females in either age category.

The report showed that among all children ages 2 to 9, the mean percentage of calories from fast food dropped compared to analysis of fast food consumption in 2017 through March 2020. Among the older age group, mean calories from fast food consumption had risen starting in 2013, then dropped.

Finding healthy fast food

Fast food sometimes gets a bad rap, according to Healthline.

“While most fast foods are based on cheap, unhealthy ingredients, many fast-food establishments now offer nutritious entrees and sides. Popular examples include wraps, salads, and burritos,” the Healthline article said.

A study in the journal Public Health Nutrition found that “85% of menu items from the six highest-selling fast-food restaurants in the USA are ultra-processed.”

The researchers, from Arizona State University and State University of New York at Oneonta, analyzed 740 menu items, looking at their ingredients to determine how processed they were. They also recommended that fast-food restaurants consider adding more minimally processed foods.

But Healthline reports that “almost every fast-food restaurant offers healthy options. If not, the meals can sometimes be modified to suit your dietary preferences or needs.” The article notes that “fast-food restaurants usually have vegetarian options as well. Take your time reading through the menu. You’ll most likely find something healthy, or something that can be made healthier with simple modifications.”

Chloë Ward, a nutritionist, told The Daily Mail that moderation is key, but sometimes you crave a less healthy option and that’s OK. Balance matters, she said.

“From a functional perspective, we want to focus on blood sugar balance, lowering inflammation and supporting digestion — even when convenience is the priority,” she said. “The goal is to make fast food work with your body, not against it.”

Besides picking the healthier options, Ward suggests bringing a few with you, such as nuts or avocado.

“You can absolutely support your health and still grab something from a drive-thru when needed,” she said.