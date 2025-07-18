President Donald Trump sits with his hands interlocked as he and Bahrain's Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa speak in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, July 16, 2025, in Washington.

KEY POINTS President Donald Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

Chronic venous insufficiency primarily causes leg swelling, cramps, varicose veins and leg ulcers.

Trump's doctor said the president's health, including systemic and kidney health, remains excellent.

President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a common age-related condition called chronic venous insufficiency. Its primary symptom is swelling in the legs.

That occurs when valves in the leg veins don’t work well. They’re supposed to make sure blood flows toward the heart, but instead, gravity takes over and some of it flows backward and causes swelling in the leg.

It’s not dangerous, but can be very painful, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, which says that left untreated, one can experience:

Pain

Swelling

Cramps

Skin changes

Varicose veins

Leg ulcers

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt provided the president’s diagnosis Thursday, noting it explained the swelling in his legs. Later, the White House said that bruising on his hands that had caused speculation was simply related to the fact that he very often shakes hands.

Trump’s doctor explains diagnosis

In a memo addressed to Leavitt, Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, the president’s doctor, said Trump is in “excellent health.” But he explained that because of “mild swelling” in the lower legs, he underwent a “comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies.”

The memo said the condition is benign and common,“particularly in individuals over the age of 70. Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease.”

Trump is 79 years old.

He also underwent thorough blood testing and everything was normal. The doctor said Trump has no signs of heart failure, systemic illness or kidney impairment.

Per the doctor’s note, the bruising on the hand was “minor soft tissue irritation” from shaking hands a lot and also from using aspirin. “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy,” he wrote.

Cleveland Clinic reports that disease impacting veins is very common. “For example, varicose veins affect about 1 in 3 adults. Each year, about 1 in 50 adults with varicose veins go on to develop chronic venous insufficiency." While chronic venous insufficiency usually impacts those over 50, risk goes up with age.

The article said that chronic venous insufficiency affects about 1 in 20 adults.

How is chronic venous insufficiency treated?

Per the clinic, lifestyle changes are the frontline treatment, including weight management, leg elevation and exercise. If more is required, medication options include antibiotics and anticoagulants. Compression helps.

Treating varicose veins is helpful and can involve nonsurgical and surgical options, as well. The doctor’s memo did not address how the condition will be treated in Trump’s case or if it will require treatment.