Bottles of Mexican Coca-Cola are displayed at a grocery store in Mount Prospect, Ill., Thursday, July 17, 2025.

Coca-Cola officially confirmed Tuesday that it will add a U.S. cane sugar sweetened beverage to its product lineup, validating President Donald Trump’s preemptive announcement on Truth Social last week.

In a press release distributed on Tuesday, the company announced:

“As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range.”

The company added that, “this addition is designed to complement the company’s strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences.”

The announcement came alongside Coca-Cola’s second quarter 2025 results, which reported 1% net revenue growth and projected organic revenue growth of 5%-6%.

Is this the end of high-fructose corn syrup?

Coca-Cola will not be replacing its high-fructose corn syrup formula completely, only adding the U.S. cane sugar option to the lineup. This addition to its American portfolio mirrors similar versions already available in Europe and Mexico.

Competitors PepsiCo and Dr Pepper have been distributing cane sugar versions of their signature colas in the U.S. since 2009, according to AP News.

Other Coca-Cola products already using cane sugar

In an earnings call Tuesday morning, CEO James Quincey mentioned the company already uses cane sugar in its tea, lemonade, coffee and Vitamin water products, as reported by NBC News.

Quincey expressed confidence that the latest addition will be an “enduring option for consumers,” adding, “we are definitely looking to use the whole toolkit of available sweetening options where there are consumer preferences.”

Cane sugar in the United States

Cane sugar is produced domestically in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, per the USDA. While these three states are able to produce a significant amount of cane sugar, the U.S. still relies on imports to meet the total demand, with only 30% of the total U.S. sugar supply coming from domestic sources, as reported by NBC News.

Sugar cane imports mainly come from countries in Central and South America, Asia, Africa and the Caribbean, according to the Sweetener Users Association.