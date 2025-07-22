PepsiCo unveils Pepsi Prebiotic Cola, the first significant innovation in the traditional cola category in 20 years.

The prebiotic soda wave isn’t just bubbling, it’s erupting, with brands like Olipop and Poppi capturing health-conscious consumers seeking gut-friendly alternatives to traditional sodas. Now, beverage company giant PepsiCo is diving in with its new Pepsi Prebiotic Cola announcement.

“From the iconic blue can, to the consumer-preferred Pepsi Zero Sugar, our portfolio has always adapted to the needs and flavor preferences of the consumer,” said Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., on Monday.

“Pepsi Prebiotic Cola represents the next leap forward in giving consumers choice, optionality and functional ingredients in their cola experience, without sacrificing the iconic Pepsi taste we’re known for delivering. We can’t wait for the world to try the taste of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola for themselves,” Krishnan continued.

The cola innovation comes just four months after PepsiCo’s $1.95 billion acquisition of Poppi, signaling a significant commitment to the latest trend in consumer beverage consumption, per CNBC.

PepsiCo is banking on the latest health trend to be a permanent one as the company announces the launch of its Pepsi Prebiotic Cola.

When will it be released?

Gut-health enthusiasts who favor the classic cola taste will want to make their calendars for Black Friday in November, when the original Cola and Cherry Vanilla flavors will debut online. The gut-friendly cola will hit major retailers shelves in early 2026, per Pepsico.

Gut check: How does it compare to competitors?

In the belly friendly beverage battle, Pepsi’s new offering 3 grams of prebiotic fiber to the table, balanced with 5 grams of cane sugar, zero artificial sweeteners and just 30 calories per can.

This positions it between Poppi’s lighter 2 grams of fiber and Olipop’s 9 grams. While Pepsi aimed for the sweet spot fiber and added sugar, Olipop reigns supreme with higher fiber content and only 2 grams of added sugar.

Pepsico promises its latest offering “delivers the taste of Pepsi-Cola that consumers have loved for over 120 years; a reinvention of the traditional cola experience.”

Cola crossroads

The timing appears strategic amidst scrutiny of high-fructose corn syrup and artificial sweeteners particularly with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his “Make America Healthy Again” campaign putting these ingredients under the health microscope.

Krishnan cited research from a recent consumer insight report noting that over the past two years, the average number of times a consumer drinks a traditional cola flavor has declined from 9.4 each month to 7.7, as reported by CNN Business.

The announcement also follows competitor Coca-Cola’s recent spotlight after President Donald Trump announced the companies plan to put “REAL Cane Sugar” in its United States Coke products, however, Coca-Cola has yet to confirm these plans as Deseret News previously reported.