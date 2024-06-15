I.

ebullient is one of the prettiest words —

much better than its cousins, cheerful and

bubbly, more rounded than effervescent,

trombone to fizzy French horn. I often get

hung on meanings of things: the difference

in tenor between moonsong and heartache

or almost-sadness in a trailing voice leaving

on grand adventure. I over-interpret and

dig — glean seeds off heads of grass-sprout

and keep them in my pocket like words I never

learned from ancient, unknown tongues.

II.

I have apologized more times than I know. It

is strange to think so little of it: apo- away, from,

a prepositional pushing off. -logia, from logos,

the word that was with God and the word that

was God in the very beginning when we first

found each other through groping, animal noise.

III.

Some people talk by skin and teeth and tightness

in their shoulders you can feel across a room.

Some people talk by touch — all fingers-and-toes

for participles and clumsy hand-holding for love.

Some people talk in silence, in lonely moments at

daybreak or painful moments in bathrooms or

fleeting, wordless moments of just-about-ok or

I-can’t-tell-you-now or please-please-don’t-go.

IV.

Greek has a mood for things that could happen

and things that should happen, but haven’t and

might well not. It’s useful for saying, If I were

god or Should I descend the stair or I wish

I were an acrobat or Would only that she cared.

V.

There is complexity in knowing without words,

divining feeling from blood and bones and muddled

leaves of tea: a turn of cheek, a brush of hand, a

smile borne sideways on breeze. When I was young

I tried explaining terror: a robin crushed by a toppled

logtruck in the prettiest of dreams, a loved one leaving

without a sound or farewell front-door creak. I tried

explaining care, too, the drive to give away: a portion

of me for winter nights, a portion for dwindling days,

a portion for the sabbath and things we cannot keep,

and a portion I’m still not sure about —

VI.

breathless is my favorite word — layered like

birthday cake with buttercream and custard fill

and apricot preserves. It carries short-term

sadness — momentary hurt held only as long

as a diaphragm can spasm before giving up

its ghost. It is dizzy shock and awe contained in

tabernacle walls. It is crush and carbonated panic,

when a brain deprived of air thinks Surely not

here — not this way before a body, suddenly, and

with every good reason, sharply draws in sky.

VII.

How many ways to say the same thing: I love you.

A robin stood at the head of the drive and

reminded me of you. The great Li Po, on a

bamboo horse, sang of childhood rivers,

longing, bittersweet cups of wine, and you.

It is silly: this constant falling, this ebullient animal

tumble, this dizzy, over-worded, breathless groping

to some place only named in ancient, unknown tongues.

John Belk is an associate professor of English at Southern Utah University and author of the poetry collections “The Gardens of Our Childhoods” and “The Weathering of Igneous Rockforms in High-Altitude Riparian Environments.”

