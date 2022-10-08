Opinion: What do clean air, electric cars and more jobs have in common? The bipartisan infrastructure law

The bipartisan infrastructure law Congress passed last year with the help of Sen. Mitt Romney and the efforts of Rep. John Curtis leading the Conservative Climate Caucus will help Utah address our air quality concerns while positioning our state for continued economic growth.

As one of the original members of the Legislative Clean Air Caucus in the Utah Legislature, I’m grateful to our federal delegation for their commonsense leadership on infrastructure, climate and clean energy issues.

The new infrastructure law will move critical clean energy technologies forward, which will help improve air quality statewide. In total, the bill invests $28 billion in zero- and low-emissions energy and energy storage. Expanding Utah’s clean energy capabilities will enable us to continue reducing emissions while supporting local businesses up and down the supply chain and creating 21st-century jobs for Utahns.

The infrastructure law will also help expand our electric vehicle charging infrastructure, which is something I’ve championed in the Legislature — even sponsoring a bill to do just that earlier this year. Doing so will allow zero-emissions EVs to move more freely and easily throughout our state, further cutting emissions that contribute to poor air quality.

During my tenure with the state Legislature, I’ve been proud to either sponsor or cosponsor nearly every air quality bill that passed the Legislature because I believe that a clean environment is fundamental to our health and the quality of life in Utah communities. The bipartisan infrastructure law will enable us to continue cleaning our air and making our communities better places to live, work and play.

Robert Spendlove

Republican representative for Utah House District 42

