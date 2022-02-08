 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Opinion: Some Utahns still lack continuous water to their homes

My new bill, HB343, would fix a problem that Amendment D in 2020 started to solve

By Readers' Forum
Water flows through Big Cottonwood Canyon.
Big Cottonwood Canyon Creek flows on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“This is fundamentally about fairness,” proclaimed Mayors Erin Mendenhall, Jeff Silvestrini, Rob Dahle and Mike Peterson in the Deseret News in October 2020.

These mayors were urging their constituents and the residents of Utah to vote for Constitutional Amendment D, which ensures “continuing (water) service to all existing customers,” even those living outside a city’s municipal boundaries. Constitutional Amendment D received unanimous support by the state House and Senate and statewide support of over 60% of voters.

After the successful statewide effort to ensure “fairness” and permanency to all water customers, Utah voters naturally assumed that all were accounted for. Unfortunately, this is not the case.

In certain places in Utah, outside a city’s limits or its “retail water service area,” certain residents rely on “contract water” for their culinary and fire suppression needs.

Unfortunately, many of the decades-old water contracts have not been updated and, in some cases, full-time residents are denied a “continuing (water) service.” In other words, for months out of the year, full-time residents have no water delivery to their homes, including no water in their fire hydrants. To compound the problem, many of these residents live in high or extreme wildfire danger zones.

My contract water bill (HB343) wraps up the unfinished business of Amendment D. HB343 acts as a “house-cleaning” bill, ensuring fairness and year-round water for culinary and fire suppression purposes for all. For more information about this important issue, visit LymanforUtah.com

I look forward to your support as we close this long overdue and dangerous loophole in Utah’s water practices.

Rep. Phil Lyman

Blanding

Next Up In Opinion

Loading comments...

The Latest

Latter-day Saint Young Men leader apologizes for ‘wrong’ statement about Black people and priesthood

By Tad Walch

High school swimming: Top performances in Utah heading into state championships

By James Edward

Nintendo president to keynote University of Utah commencement

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

New church leader says BYU will remain ‘a religious university with a religious purpose’

By Tad Walch

Mayim Bialik talks about her experiences as host on ‘Jeopardy!’: ‘I stopped reading comments’

By Gitanjali Poonia

Could BYU ties help Kalani Sitake net one of the best tight ends in the country?

By Dick Harmon