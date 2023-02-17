Opinion: Romney has a reputation for speaking truth — and he’s right about George Santos

Finally, an honorable Republican says what most of us are thinking — George Santos is not a legitimate member of Congress, as he lied in multiple ways to get elected.

His campaign was one big lie. Thank you, Sen. Mitt Romney! You spoke the truth, which is often hard for elected leaders. I’m in my late 70s and do care about honesty and integrity. It means a lot to me.

Romney is so often the one who speaks to the truth. I wish there were more honorable men and women in Congress. We are a great country and need to remember and respect our better tendencies instead of thinking only of power and control.

Robert Klarich

St. George