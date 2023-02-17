Facebook Twitter
Friday, February 17, 2023 | 
Opinion Utah Politics

Opinion: Romney has a reputation for speaking truth — and he’s right about George Santos

Romney’s integrity stands in sharp contrast to George Santos’ campaign

By Readers’ Forum
Opinion: Romney has a reputation for speaking truth — and he's right about George Santos
AP23025611150759.jpg

Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a House GOP conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 25, 2023. Santos was charged with criminal theft in Pennsylvania in 2017 in connection with bad checks apparently used to buy puppies from dog breeders, according to a lawyer who said she helped the Republican with the case.

Andrew Harnik, Associated Press

Finally, an honorable Republican says what most of us are thinking — George Santos is not a legitimate member of Congress, as he lied in multiple ways to get elected.

His campaign was one big lie. Thank you, Sen. Mitt Romney! You spoke the truth, which is often hard for elected leaders. I’m in my late 70s and do care about honesty and integrity. It means a lot to me. 

Romney is so often the one who speaks to the truth. I wish there were more honorable men and women in Congress. We are a great country and need to remember and respect our better tendencies instead of thinking only of power and control.

Robert Klarich

St. George

