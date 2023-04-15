Facebook Twitter
Saturday, April 15, 2023 
Opinion: Parental controls were enough. Utah doesn’t need new social media restrictions

These new bills are unnecessary and complicated

By Readers’ Forum
Gov. Spencer Cox poses for a photo after signing HB311, Social Media Usage Amendments, at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

As parents, it’s natural to want to protect our children from inappropriate content online and keep track of their screen time. Fortunately, most phones have built-in features and third-party apps for setting up parental controls. Parents can set restrictions and limit access to specific apps and content to help keep their children safe when using smartphones. 

This is why I was alarmed to discover that Gov. Spencer Cox signed SB152 and HB311 into law. These bills will prevent our children from learning how to engage with social media safely and, in doing so, completely change Utah’s relationship with technology. With parental controls already in place, we can allow our children to explore and learn on their phones and develop healthy habits while providing a safe and secure digital environment. 

Requiring social media companies to limit access to youth accounts to specific hours or a total amount of daily time is unnecessary and complicated.

Luke McDermott

South Jordan

