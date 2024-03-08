In this combination of photos, President Joe Biden, left, speaks on Aug. 10, 2023, in Salt Lake City, and former President Donald Trump speaks on June 13, 2023, in Bedminster, N.J.

Let’s face it; in spite of Nikki Haley’s spunk, gumption and moral certitude, she is bound to be the national “also ran” in the upcoming presidential election. She will be the John Kasich of 2024.

However you may justifiably feel about Joe Biden or Donald Trump, try the following: Disregard Biden’s age and mental acuity. Disregard Trump’s age and quirky personality. Now focus on the America we lived in under Trump and the transformed America we live in now under Biden. Which of the two candidates would you prefer dealing with Russia, Ukraine, China, the Middle East, Europe, Mexico and South America? Vote accordingly.

Helga Fleischer

Salt Lake City