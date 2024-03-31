I enjoyed recent Deseret News articles on the theme of “disagree better,” particularly the article comparing current politics to a game of chicken, and how it is considered bad, terrible even, when it is the lives of two players at stake — which it is — but how when politicians are playing this game with the lives of millions of people all across the nation, it is socially acceptable. The solutions provided make sense, like coming together to work on things instead of always trying to one-up each other. These articles made me think, and I hope it has an impact on all readers and their circles of influence. Thanks for sharing this with society.
Spencer Foster
Doha, Qatar