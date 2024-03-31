Republican Gov. Spencer Cox from Utah (left) talks with Catherine Ballinger as Wheatley Institute joins Wesley Theological Seminary and Deseret Magazine in hosting an evening forum on "Disagreeing Better" at the National Cathedral in Washington D.C., on February 21, 2024. The event supported Gov. Spencer Cox's initiative followed by a conversation of leaders, including political strategist Donna Brazile, attorney Rachel Brand, legal scholar Ruth Okediji and activist Tim Shriver, who are trying to model a new kind of politics. Columnist Peter Wehner joined Joshua DuBois, director of Faith-Based and Neighborhood Partnerships for the Obama Administration, to uncover how to aim higher and do better.

I enjoyed recent Deseret News articles on the theme of “disagree better,” particularly the article comparing current politics to a game of chicken, and how it is considered bad, terrible even, when it is the lives of two players at stake — which it is — but how when politicians are playing this game with the lives of millions of people all across the nation, it is socially acceptable. The solutions provided make sense, like coming together to work on things instead of always trying to one-up each other. These articles made me think, and I hope it has an impact on all readers and their circles of influence. Thanks for sharing this with society.

Spencer Foster

Doha, Qatar