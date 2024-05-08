Economic vitality and national security are never guaranteed for the United States. They depend upon our global leadership in technology and the regional innovation hubs that sustain the spirit of American entrepreneurship and innovation. Utah’s Silicon Slopes is a rising star among those hubs, thanks to the choices of Utah’s leaders in government, academia, nonprofits and business. The question is whether we will continue to choose that. I believe and hope we will.

Technology hubs rise and fall. In a recent report, the Brookings Institution compared America’s 100 largest metro areas on the share of national technology jobs they gained between 2020 and 2022. Salt Lake City and Provo ranked an impressive fifth and seventh, respectively, while other innovation hubs saw their fortunes decline. Another report from the trade association CompTIA estimates that between 2024 and 2034, Utah will grow employment in technology faster than any other state in the nation. We are a beacon for digital talent.

Utah’s technology sector now contributes over $22 billion to the state economy. To support Utah startups at the forefront of innovation, our government launched the Utah Innovation Center, and the state-backed Utah Innovation Fund recently announced a $700,000 investment for local businesses focused on biomedical innovation. Additionally, the Beehive State is home to some of the nation’s top defense companies and Air Force bases that invest in cutting-edge research and development programs to keep us and our allies safe.

The success of the Utah tech industry supports our state economy and promotes U.S. global leadership. From medicine and biotech to national security and defense, from B2B technology to EdTech, we support a world order led by America and governed by democratic values.

Leadership in technology is essential to preserving the American way for centuries to come. That is why regional technology hubs, including Silicon Slopes, must continue to invest in U.S. technology and innovation. This means supporting research and development programs at colleges and universities, creating an ecosystem that enables entrepreneurs to pursue “moon shoots,” and avoiding policies that undermine U.S. innovation and our domestic technology industry.

Silicon Slopes fosters every stage of startup innovation, from young entrepreneurs with big dreams to publicly traded companies with worldwide influence. We are also integrated into coastal and international tech ecosystems, having attracted companies to Utah with the promise of top-tier talent, responsible governance and great quality of life.

Utah has set an example of cultivating a regional technology hub with global impact. We are proving that the golden era of the United States is always ahead of us and never behind. If we wish to remain on this path as a state, we must work together to strengthen our innovation capacity and further our technological advantages. Every regional technology hub, including Silicon Slopes, can brighten this country’s future.

Supporting regional technology hubs like Silicon Slopes and strengthening our nation’s overall innovation capacity is vital. Let’s make that choice again and again.

Jeremy Andrus is the CEO of Traeger Pellet Grills LLC.