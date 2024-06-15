The sun rises amid high temperatures in Mexico City, Thursday, May 23, 2024. The bipartisan PROVE IT Act (Providing Reliable, Objective, Verifiable Emissions Intensity Act) cleared a Senate committee and is co-sponsored in the House by Rep. John Curtis.

Hot enough yet? A heat dome that will affect more than 25 million Americans is depressing. More concerning is how billions of people are suffering from extreme weather without air conditioning and sturdy homes to withstand hurricanes, while facing threats to their livelihoods. Most Utahns can crank up the AC to endure. Workers who toil outside will suffer this summer. Recently in Mexico, monkeys fell dead from trees due to heat. Record-breaking heat around the world has persisted for a full year.

Now the good news. The bipartisan PROVE IT Act (Providing Reliable, Objective, Verifiable Emissions Intensity Act) cleared a Senate committee and is co-sponsored in the House by Rep. John Curtis. Businesses support this bill that will verify U.S. carbon advantage and “defend and promote U.S. commercial interests, lower global emissions, and ensure U.S. products are treated fairly in global markets.” Additionally, Sen. Mike Lee introduced the Geothermal Energy Optimization Act, accelerating adoption of geothermal energy. Both bills build bipartisan momentum to reduce global carbon pollution.

Having benefitted from a lifetime of fossil fuels, I feel obligated to ensure that future generations have access to clean energy. Please join me by asking your Congress members to support the PROVE IT Act.

Jean M. Lown

Logan