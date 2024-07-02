Rocky Mountain Power District property in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The company broke ground for new offices along with Gail Miller, who also announced plans to hopefully bring a Major League Baseball team to the area.

Utah has everything to gain from embracing the clean energy economy. Unfortunately, during the last legislative session, the Utah Legislature took a dramatic leap backwards towards an energy strategy centered on keeping Utah’s coal-fired power plants operating indefinitely. Utah legislators recently described this strategy as “going long on coal” for the foreseeable future by directing state utility regulators to keep coal plants open, even if costs to Utahns rise. Making matters worse, Utah’s largest utility, Rocky Mountain Power, is now scaling back on building new clean energy resources. This is the opposite of the “all-of-the-above” approach that Utah claims to support.

Taken together, this is a reckless bet that the energy strategies of the past will work in the future. But clinging to the past carries substantial risk. The largest risk, of course, is a changing climate, which is already driving extreme heat, extreme weather, drought, wildfires and other challenges in our communities. But the economic risks are also substantial: Utah is falling behind other states and businesses that are capitalizing on the falling costs of clean energy to build their future. This puts us at a major competitive disadvantage. Utah will miss out on new investment in our state and in the clean energy supplies that we need to meet our growing energy demands.

We propose a different path for Utah’s energy policy that embraces the opportunities of the future.

A truly clean electricity supply

Moving our electricity supply to zero-emissions resources by 2035 is essential to creating a climate-safe energy system. We can get there reliably and affordably by embracing a combination of solar, wind, geothermal, energy storage, transmission and a range of emerging zero-emissions technologies.

Some Utah policymakers have suggested that we put the pursuit of zero emissions on hold until we develop a new generation of nuclear technologies. Emerging nuclear technologies may indeed have a role in a clean energy future, but because nuclear energy is currently expensive and faces a complex regulatory environment, that is simply a recipe for more delay. A range of credible studies demonstrate that nuclear isn’t the only option for clean, firm generation.

Importantly, deploying wind, solar, batteries, transmission and grid-enhancing technologies today is a no-regrets pathway to diversify our electricity supplies and bring down emissions and costs. Local energy resources, like super efficient buildings, rooftop solar and batteries, can also be essential flexible energy resources. We don’t need to keep all our eggs in the coal basket to have a reliable system.

Meanwhile, there is tremendous opportunity in emerging “clean dispatchable” technologies that can provide power when wind and solar resources aren’t available, including enhanced geothermal, nuclear, low-emissions hydrogen and gas with carbon capture and sequestration, among others. An energy strategy that seeks to develop a broad portfolio of clean dispatchable resources is the smartest path to a reliable and clean electricity system.

Utah’s opportunity to lead

Not every state is positioned to host new energy industries in their backyards, and Utah is flush with untapped clean energy, including dispatchable energy resources such as the enhanced geothermal projects in Beaver County and the low-emissions hydrogen project underway in Delta. Utah policymakers have done good work offering tax credits and a favorable regulatory environment for these projects, and more policy innovation is needed to unleash future energy opportunities.

Utah has a legacy of being an energy leader in the West. However, climate change, the falling costs of clean energy and upward pressure on electricity rates mean we need a new approach that centers on clean energy to keep that legacy going. Rather than paying more for aging coal plants, we can work together to build the energy future that will help Utah remain an energy exporter, ensure a reliable electricity grid and create jobs in our rural communities.

Josh Craft is the director of government relations and public affairs and Dr. Logan Mitchell is the climate scientist and energy analyst for Utah Clean Energy, a Utah-based nonprofit working on clean energy and climate solutions. Both reside in Salt Lake City.