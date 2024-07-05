Stadium of Fire Dancers hold American flags during Stadium of Fire held at LaVell Edwards Stadium on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies represented by the United States Congress officially adopted the Declaration of Independence. This document is seen as one of the founding documents of our country and the first formal statement declaring a nation’s people to choose their own form of government. As we consider this holiday, I am reminded of each of our unique perspectives of what it means to be American, and also what we can do as individuals to foster opportunity and belonging for others.

As the education co-chair of the America250 Utah Commission, I admire this group of revolutionary leaders, ranging in age and backgrounds, who had the audacity to declare:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

These ideas profoundly changed our country and influenced many geopolitical events across the globe in the Revolutionary era. Next July, Utahns will start a yearlong celebration of unity, education and engagement that will culminate on July 4, 2026, to mark the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Legislature have charged this commission to “Think Big” while creating opportunities for every Utahn to celebrate during the upcoming years. The America250 Utah Commission is committed to honor the signing of the Declaration of Independence as a pivotal moment in American history and through the unique and rich lens of Utah’s heritage.

In the area of education, America250 Utah will work to reach students in grades K-12 with professional teacher development programs and a variety of lesson plans. Exhibits looking at Revolutionary history and our state’s people will travel from the Utah Capitol to libraries, museums and elementary schools throughout the state.

Through this effort, America250 Utah will explore themes from our nation’s founding and the legacy of the Revolution, help people young and old explore truths about our experiment with liberty and equality, and celebrate our enduring American spirit.

America’s birthday is an invitation for everyone to commemorate traditions, to gather together and to find fun ways to celebrate with neighbors, family and friends. This year, I encourage you to boldly celebrate the 248th anniversary of our country in the spirit of our Founding Fathers.

America250 Utah is in the planning phase of our project and with the help of communities, nonprofits and others will be planning unique, once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Visit america250.utah.gov to sign up for exciting updates and join fellow community members in finding creative and authentic ways to fulfill our ongoing journey to form “a more perfect Union.”

Ron Fox is a public historian and education co-chair of the America250 Commission. He is the co-author of two books: “When The White House Comes to Zion” and “Visions of Freedom,” the story of Wilford Woodruff and the 56 signers of the Declaration of Independence.