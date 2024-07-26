Energy is a driver and core component of modern economies and will continue to be in the future. While energy transitions take time, the United States is falling behind. We continue to subsidize oil and gas industries while the rest of the world is moving to clean, renewable, lower-cost energy to build their economies. If we want energy independence in Utah and in our country, we must streamline the permitting process.

According to Reuters, China’s clean energy industry accounted for a significant 9% of their 2023 GDP. This economic growth was fueled by China’s $890 billion investment last year in clean energy infrastructure, strengthening their economic power and energy independence. Furthermore, China’s top seven solar companies produce more energy than the world’s biggest oil companies, which include Shell and Exxon.

In the first half of 2024, wind and solar generated more than 50% of the European Union’s (EU) electrical power. The 27 countries in the EU managed to work together to make the next big energy transition, reducing polluting carbon emissions by 19%.

The EU and China did not just flip a switch to make this happen; these transitions take years. In the U.S., big energy projects require written approval from local, state and/or federal authorities before construction starts. Obtaining these permits can take over three years to obtain.

Let’s stop falling behind China and secure our economic future. Ask Reps. Curtis, Moore, Maloy and Owens, along with Senators Lee and Romney, to secure our future by supporting permitting reform, thereby speeding up the pace at which the U.S. builds and deploys clean energy projects.

Andrew Watt

Sandy