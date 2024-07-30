Sen. John Thune is not a household name in Utah. But he should be. And depending on what happens in November, Thune may soon become very well known to Utahns.

Thune is the senior senator from South Dakota and the Senate Republican whip. That makes him the second-highest-ranking Republican senator after Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. And with McConnell stepping down from leadership at the end of this Congress, Thune is a leading candidate to become either the Senate majority or minority leader next Congress, depending on how November’s elections go.

On Aug. 14, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation will honor Thune with the Titan of Public Service Award at its annual gala in Salt Lake City. The award reflects one of the monikers Sen. Orrin Hatch earned through his many years of Senate service — ”Titan of the Senate” — and recognizes leaders who have made a real difference to our country. The foundation presents the award each year to celebrate those who have dedicated their lives to serving others and to remind us of the true meaning of public service.

Fittingly, last year’s recipients were none other than McConnell and his wife, Secretary Elaine Chao, who served in the cabinet of two U.S. presidents — George W. Bush and Donald Trump. As McConnell prepares to pass the torch, it seems only right to honor another Senate leader who, while perhaps not as well known as McConnell — at least not yet — has been a key part of many important victories for our nation.

Thune was a longtime friend of Hatch. They served together for many years on the Senate Finance Committee, which Hatch chaired during his final term in office.

Even more importantly, Thune is a nationally recognized leader on a number of issues vital to our country’s future. As a senior member and former chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, he has spearheaded the fight to modernize our nation’s telecom infrastructure to ensure we maintain our global edge as the world’s technology leader. He has also played a key role in the oversight of social media companies and efforts to protect free and open discourse on internet platforms.

Together with Hatch, Thune led passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which enacted the most sweeping reforms to our nation’s tax code in a generation and brought much-needed relief to middle-income families. He has authored laws to improve telehealth services, reduce internet taxes and help small businesses engage in global commerce.

In the realm of transportation, he has fought for the rights of airline passengers and secured significant advancements for road and rail infrastructure. And hailing from a state where agriculture is vitally important to the economy, Thune has been a leading advocate for farmers, ranchers and rural health care.

The list goes on and on.

At the same time, Thune is a consummate colleague and friend to his fellow senators. At a time of nonstop polarization and partisan infighting, he is widely recognized as a level-headed leader who focuses on getting points on the board, not scoring media hits.

Thune is the sort of senator who should be a household name. Not because of bombast, but because he gets things done. Like Hatch, his overriding goal has always been to serve the people of his home state and our country. The Senate would be a less dysfunctional place if we had more John Thunes. It would be a place where more gets done, where there’s less bickering and more actual legislating.

Thune is a true Titan of Public Service. He goes to work and earns victories for our country, and he does so in the best spirit of Sen. Hatch and other Senate workhorses. The Titan of Public Service Award gala will be an opportunity to both honor him and to remind us all what it means to be a public servant in the true sense of the word.

Sen. John Thune will receive the Titan of Public Service Award at a special gala in Salt Lake City on Aug. 14. For ticket inquiries, please visit orrinhatchfoundation.org/titan.

Matt Sandgren is the executive director of the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation. A 15-year veteran of Capitol Hill, he served as senior counsel on the Senate Judiciary Committee and as Sen. Hatch’s chief of staff.